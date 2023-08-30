De man van de afbetaling komt langs

Uit de laatste dagen van de Radio London Fab Forty, een John Peel-climber.

To our house on a Friday

A man calls every week

We give him a pound

When he calls on his round

To our house on a Friday

A man calls every week

We give and we get

And we’re always in debt

With his plan he carries all we’re needing

With his plan most anything is ours

He’s the Tallyman

Oh yeah

He’s the Tallyman

Shoes and socks hard wearing for the children

Village frocks all in the latest style

From the Tallyman

Oh yeah

From the Tallyman

To our house on a Friday

A man calls every week

We’ve made him a friend

So he’s here to the end

From cradle to grave

We respect him to say

Here’s tick to the end

So we’ve made him a friend

Here’s tick to the end

So we’ve made him a friend



Tallyman, Jeff Beck

