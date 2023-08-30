De man van de afbetaling komt langs

Uit de laatste dagen van de Radio London Fab Forty, een John Peel-climber.
To our house on a Friday
A man calls every week
We give him a pound
When he calls on his round
To our house on a Friday
A man calls every week
We give and we get
And we’re always in debt
With his plan he carries all we’re needing
With his plan most anything is ours
He’s the Tallyman
Oh yeah
He’s the Tallyman
Shoes and socks hard wearing for the children
Village frocks all in the latest style
From the Tallyman
Oh yeah
From the Tallyman
To our house on a Friday
A man calls every week
We’ve made him a friend
So he’s here to the end
From cradle to grave
We respect him to say
Here’s tick to the end
So we’ve made him a friend
Here’s tick to the end
So we’ve made him a friend
Tallyman, Jeff Beck
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Mandy Hall – originally posted to Flickr as Jeff Beck, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5982552