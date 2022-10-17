De lange tocht naar DC

It’s a long walk to DC but I’ve got my walking shoes on

I can’t take a plane, passer train, because my money ain’t that long

America we believe, oh that you love us still

So people I’m gonna be under to wipe away my tears

I’ll tell ya, it’s a long walk to DC but I’m on, ooh, yes, I am

Ooh yeah, but I know I’ll make it some day

I know it’s a whole lot of rocks and rifts before I make it there

Should’ve been going on yesterday, but today I am a leaving here

I’ve got a dime for some coffee, I got a dime to buy me a cake

I gotta see the president no matter what it takes

I’ll tell yah, It’s a long walk to DC, yeah

But I’m lonely, oh yes I am ooh, yeah, but I know I’ll make it some day

I know that its a whole lots of rocks and rifts before I make it there

I should have been going on yesterday but today I am a leaving here

I’ve got a dime for some coffee, ‘nother dime to buy me a cake

I gotta see the president, no matter what it takes

I’ll tell ya, it’s a long walk to DC but I’m on, ooh, yes, I am

Ooh yeah, but I know I’ll make it some day

I’m gonna step out of Jackson, our Mississippi town

Through Alabama, haw, you know I’m Memphis bound

North Carolina, Virginia too

(koor: I’m moving, moving)

I gotta set my feet now on the national ground, yeah



Long walk to D.C., Staple Singers, 1968