De helft van de mensen lijdt honger, lala lala lalalalaaaaa. Alternatieve 1141-1160

1141. Atomic Rooster – Tomorrow night
1142. Rare Bird – Sympathy
1143. Jade Warrior – Mwenga Sketch
1144. Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg – Metastaseis (Xenakis)
1145. Jalal – Mankind
1146. Tangerine Dream – White Eagle
1147. Big Black – The Model
1148. Burning Spear – Slavery
1149. Rev. Gary Davis – Death don’t have no mercy
1150. J.B. Lenoir – Eisenhower Blues
1151. Otis Rush – Double trouble
1152. Current 93 – Niemandswasser
1153. Ennio Morricone ft. Joan Baez – Here’s to you, Nicola and Bart
1154. Zeitkratzer – Metal Machine Music pt.1
1155. Kronos Quartet – Piano and String Quartet (Morton Feldman)
1156. Jay Ungar & Molly Mason – Ashokan farewell
1157. Gavin Bryars – The sinking of the Titanic
1158. Wire – Reuters
1159. Miek & Roel – De grote revolutie
1160. New Concert Orchestra – Dance of an ostracised imp (Frederick Curzon)
