De eerste foto van jou

En de laatste Verkenning in Nazomer 1983. De weemoed.

It’s warm in and out

The pulse of flowing love

Spread the calm to meet the others

Pleasure fills with love ’til dawn

It’s warm in and out

The call for sacred hours

The soft chant of new-born singing

The magic force of your feelings

The first picture of you

The first picture of summer

Seeing the flowers scream their joy

The first picture of you

The first picture of summer

Seeing the flowers scream their joy

Can’t lose this mood gentle

With summer at our ears

Flood the world deep in sunlight

Break into the peaceful wild

The first picture of you

The first picture of summer

Seeing the flowers scream their joy

The first picture of you

The first picture of summer

Seeing the flowers scream their joy

The first picture of you

The first picture of summer

Seeing the flowers scream their joy

The first picture of you

The first picture of summer

Seeing the flowers scream their joy

The first picture of you

The first picture of summer

Seeing the flowers scream their joy

The first picture of you

The first picture of summer

Seeing the flowers scream their joy



The first picture of you, The Lotus Eaters, 1983

– Uitgelicht: videostill om de titel waar te maken