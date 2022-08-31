De eerste foto van jou

En de laatste Verkenning in Nazomer 1983. De weemoed.
It’s warm in and out
The pulse of flowing love
Spread the calm to meet the others
Pleasure fills with love ’til dawn
It’s warm in and out
The call for sacred hours
The soft chant of new-born singing
The magic force of your feelings
The first picture of you
The first picture of summer
Seeing the flowers scream their joy
The first picture of you
The first picture of summer
Seeing the flowers scream their joy
Can’t lose this mood gentle
With summer at our ears
Flood the world deep in sunlight
Break into the peaceful wild
The first picture of you
The first picture of summer
Seeing the flowers scream their joy
The first picture of you
The first picture of summer
Seeing the flowers scream their joy
The first picture of you
The first picture of summer
Seeing the flowers scream their joy
The first picture of you
The first picture of summer
Seeing the flowers scream their joy
The first picture of you
The first picture of summer
Seeing the flowers scream their joy
The first picture of you
The first picture of summer
Seeing the flowers scream their joy
The first picture of you, The Lotus Eaters, 1983
– Uitgelicht: videostill om de titel waar te maken