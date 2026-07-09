De Dylanklassieker van de dag: Mr. Tambourine Man

U dacht natuurlijk bij de vraag: wie deed het ’t eerst aan The Byrds, van die tape die Keith Skues opgestuurd had gekregen waardoor Radio Caroline South een tijdlang de exclusieve uitzending van het nummer deed. Of aan Dylan zelf. Ja, die heeft het natuurlijk opgenomen, maar de eerste uitgebrachte plaat met het nummer is van de Brothers Four.

Mooi hoor. En ik ben benieuwd wat broeder Laurent hiervan vindt:



De Hunters. Maar die hadden natuurlijk wel de Byrds gehoord. Wie de vrouwenstem (staat de zangeres niet op de hoes?) inbrengt is niet bekend.

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come followin’ you

Though I know that evening’s empire has returned into sand

Vanished from my hand

Left me blindly here to stand

But still not sleeping

My weariness amazes me, I’m branded on my feet

I have no one to meet

And the ancient empty street’s too dead for dreaming

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come followin’ you

Take me on a trip upon your magic swirlin’ ship

My senses have been stripped

My hands can’t feel to grip

My toes too numb to step

Wait only for my boot heels to be wanderin’

I’m ready to go anywhere

I’m ready for to fade

Into my own parade

Cast your dancing spell my way

I promise to go under it

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come followin’ you

Though you might hear laughin’, spinnin’ swingin’ madly across the sun

It’s not aimed at anyone

It’s just escapin’ on the run

And but for the sky there are no fences facin’

And if you hear vague traces of skippin’ reels of rhyme

To your tambourine in time

It’s just a ragged clown behind

I wouldn’t pay it any mind

It’s just a shadow you’re seein’ that he’s chasing

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come followin’ you

And take me disappearing through the smoke rings of my mind

Down the foggy ruins of time

Far past the frozen leaves

The haunted, frightened trees

Out to the windy beach

Far from the twisted reach

Of crazy sorrow

Yes, to dance beneath the diamond sky with one hand waving free

Silhouetted by the sea

Circled by the circus sands

With all memory and fate

Driven deep beneath the waves

Let me forget about today

Until tomorrow

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to

Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me

In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come following yoi

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unidentified (Ensian published by University of Michigan) – 1965 Michiganensian, p. 146, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47492563