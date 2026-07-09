De Dylanklassieker van de dag: Mr. Tambourine Man

U dacht natuurlijk bij de vraag: wie deed het ’t eerst aan The Byrds, van die tape die Keith Skues opgestuurd had gekregen waardoor Radio Caroline South een tijdlang de exclusieve uitzending van het nummer deed. Of aan Dylan zelf. Ja, die heeft het natuurlijk opgenomen, maar de eerste uitgebrachte plaat met het nummer is van de Brothers Four.
Mooi hoor. En ik ben benieuwd wat broeder Laurent hiervan vindt:
De Hunters. Maar die hadden natuurlijk wel de Byrds gehoord. Wie de vrouwenstem (staat de zangeres niet op de hoes?) inbrengt is niet bekend.
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come followin’ you
Though I know that evening’s empire has returned into sand
Vanished from my hand
Left me blindly here to stand
But still not sleeping
My weariness amazes me, I’m branded on my feet
I have no one to meet
And the ancient empty street’s too dead for dreaming
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come followin’ you
Take me on a trip upon your magic swirlin’ ship
My senses have been stripped
My hands can’t feel to grip
My toes too numb to step
Wait only for my boot heels to be wanderin’
I’m ready to go anywhere
I’m ready for to fade
Into my own parade
Cast your dancing spell my way
I promise to go under it
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come followin’ you
Though you might hear laughin’, spinnin’ swingin’ madly across the sun
It’s not aimed at anyone
It’s just escapin’ on the run
And but for the sky there are no fences facin’
And if you hear vague traces of skippin’ reels of rhyme
To your tambourine in time
It’s just a ragged clown behind
I wouldn’t pay it any mind
It’s just a shadow you’re seein’ that he’s chasing
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come followin’ you
And take me disappearing through the smoke rings of my mind
Down the foggy ruins of time
Far past the frozen leaves
The haunted, frightened trees
Out to the windy beach
Far from the twisted reach
Of crazy sorrow
Yes, to dance beneath the diamond sky with one hand waving free
Silhouetted by the sea
Circled by the circus sands
With all memory and fate
Driven deep beneath the waves
Let me forget about today
Until tomorrow
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
I’m not sleepy and there is no place I’m going to
Hey! Mr. Tambourine Man, play a song for me
In the jingle jangle morning I’ll come following yoi
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unidentified (Ensian published by University of Michigan) – 1965 Michiganensian, p. 146, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47492563