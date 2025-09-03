De derde september

Traditioneel. De originele versie is van de Undisputed Truth, de hit was van de Temptations.

It was the third of September

That day I’ll always remember,

Yes, I will

‘Cause that was the day that my daddy died

I never got a chance to see him

Never heard nothin’ but bad things about him

Mama, I’m depending on you

To tell me the truth

Mama just hung her head and said, “Son,..

[Chorus:] Papa was a rolling stone.Wherever he laid his hat was his home.And when he died, all he left us was alone.Papa was a rolling stone, my son.Wherever he laid his hat was his home.And when he died, all he left us was alone.”

Hey, mama!

Is it true what they say that papa never worked a day in his life?

And, mama, some bad talk goin’ round town sayin’ that papa had three outside children and another wife,

And that ain’t right

Heard them talking papa doing some store front preachin’

Talked about saving souls and all the time leechin’

Dealing in debt and stealing in the name of the Lord

Mama just hung her head and said,

“Papa was a rolling stone, my son.

Wherever he laid his hat was his home.

And when he died, all he left us was alone.

Papa was a rolling stone.

Wherever he laid his hat was his home.

And when he died, all he left us was alone.”

Hey, mama,

I heard papa called himself a “Jack Of All Trades”

Tell me is that what sent papa to an early grave?

Folks say papa would beg, borrow, steal

To pay his bills

Hey, mama,

Folks say papa never was much on thinking

Spent most of his time chasing women and drinking

Mama, I’m depending on you

To tell me the truth

Mama looked up with a tear in her eye and said, “Son,..

Papa was a rolling stone (well, well…)

Wherever he laid his hat was his home

And when he died, all he left us was alone

Papa was a rolling stone

Wherever he laid his hat was his home

And when he died, all he left us was alone.”

I said, “Papa was a rolling stone (yes, he was, my son)

Wherever he laid his hat was his home

And when he died, all he left us was alone

My daddy was (papa was a rolling stone), yes, he was

Wherever he laid his hat was his home

And when he died, all he left us was alone.”

