De Cornelis Prulcollectie 7: Reflections

Willekeurige Greep nr.7 is de Anthology van de Supremes, dat levert nogal wat embarras du choix op. Het wordt deze van de laatste dage nvan de meeste Britse zeezenders.
Through the mirror of my mind
Time after time
I see reflections of you and me
Reflections of
The way life used to be
Reflections of
The love you took from me
Oh, I’m all alone now
No love to shield me
Trapped in a world
That’s a distorted reality
Hapiness you took from me
And left me alone
With only memories
Through the mirror of my mind
Through these tears that I’m crying
Reflects a hurt I can’t control
‘Cause although you’re gone
I keep holding on
To the happy times
Oh, when you were mine
As I peer through the window
Of lost time
Looking over my yesterdays
And all the love I gave all in vain
(All the love) All the love
That I’ve waisted
(All the tears) All the tears
That I’ve taisted
All in vain
Through the hollow of my tears
I see a dream that’s lost
From the hurt
That you have caused
Everywhere I turn
Seems like everything I see
Reflects the love that used to be
In you I put
All my faith and trust
Right before my eyes
My world has turned to dust
After all the nights
I sat alone and wept
Just a handful of promisses
Are all that’s left of loving you
Reflections of
The way life used to be
Reflections of
The love you took from me
In you I put
All my faith and trust
Right before my eyes
My world has turned to dust…
1967
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By https://www.45cat.com/record/go25624, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=66291942
Terwille van de synchronisatie met de dag in december is dit een dubbele aflevering voor vandaag.