De Cornelis Prulcollectie 7: Reflections

Willekeurige Greep nr.7 is de Anthology van de Supremes, dat levert nogal wat embarras du choix op. Het wordt deze van de laatste dage nvan de meeste Britse zeezenders.

Through the mirror of my mind

Time after time

I see reflections of you and me

Reflections of

The way life used to be

Reflections of

The love you took from me

Oh, I’m all alone now

No love to shield me

Trapped in a world

That’s a distorted reality

Hapiness you took from me

And left me alone

With only memories

Through the mirror of my mind

Through these tears that I’m crying

Reflects a hurt I can’t control

‘Cause although you’re gone

I keep holding on

To the happy times

Oh, when you were mine

As I peer through the window

Of lost time

Looking over my yesterdays

And all the love I gave all in vain

(All the love) All the love

That I’ve waisted

(All the tears) All the tears

That I’ve taisted

All in vain

Through the hollow of my tears

I see a dream that’s lost

From the hurt

That you have caused

Everywhere I turn

Seems like everything I see

Reflects the love that used to be

In you I put

All my faith and trust

Right before my eyes

My world has turned to dust

After all the nights

I sat alone and wept

Just a handful of promisses

Are all that’s left of loving you

Reflections of

The way life used to be

Reflections of

The love you took from me

In you I put

All my faith and trust

Right before my eyes

My world has turned to dust…



1967

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By https://www.45cat.com/record/go25624, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=66291942

Terwille van de synchronisatie met de dag in december is dit een dubbele aflevering voor vandaag.