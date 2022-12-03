De Cornelis Prulcollectie 2: God bless the child

Het origineel is uiteraard van Billie Holiday, maar de Greep komt uit bij Lou Rawls en het Les McCann-trio. Knappe muzikant die dit kan mollen, en natuurlijk doen ze dat niet.
Them that’s got shall have
Them that’s not shall lose
So the Bible said and it still is news
Mama may have, Papa may have
But God bless the child that’s got his own, that’s got his own
Yes, the strong gets more
While the weak ones fade
Empty pockets don’t ever make the grade
Mama may have, Papa may have
But God bless the child that’s got his own, that’s got his own
Money, you’ve got lots of friends
They’re crowding around your door
But when you’re gone and spending ends
They don’t come no more
Rich relations give crust of bread and such
You can help yourself, but don’t take too much
Mama may have, Papa may have
But God bless the child that’s got his own, that’s got his own
Money you’ve got lots of friends
They’re crowding around your door
But when you’re gone and spending ends
They don’t come no more
Rich relations give crust of bread and such
You can help yourself, but don’t take too much
Mama may have, Papa may have
But God bless the child that’s got his own, that’s got his own
Here just don’t worry about nothing cause he’s got his own
Yes, he’s got his own
1962
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By http://www.geocities.com//patmil007/july8113.JPG, Copyright : Fremantle Media North America, Inc. (successor to Pearson All-American Television), 1995, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24234744