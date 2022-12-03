De Cornelis Prulcollectie 2: God bless the child

Het origineel is uiteraard van Billie Holiday, maar de Greep komt uit bij Lou Rawls en het Les McCann-trio. Knappe muzikant die dit kan mollen, en natuurlijk doen ze dat niet.

Them that’s got shall have

Them that’s not shall lose

So the Bible said and it still is news

Mama may have, Papa may have

But God bless the child that’s got his own, that’s got his own

Yes, the strong gets more

While the weak ones fade

Empty pockets don’t ever make the grade

Mama may have, Papa may have

But God bless the child that’s got his own, that’s got his own

Money, you’ve got lots of friends

They’re crowding around your door

But when you’re gone and spending ends

They don’t come no more

Rich relations give crust of bread and such

You can help yourself, but don’t take too much

Mama may have, Papa may have

But God bless the child that’s got his own, that’s got his own

Money you’ve got lots of friends

They’re crowding around your door

But when you’re gone and spending ends

They don’t come no more

Rich relations give crust of bread and such

You can help yourself, but don’t take too much

Mama may have, Papa may have

But God bless the child that’s got his own, that’s got his own

Here just don’t worry about nothing cause he’s got his own

Yes, he’s got his own



1962

