Countryrockklassieker du jour: I Can’t Go Back To Austin

Van Galveston reizen we over Houston naar Austin, een stad die geldt als een progressieve enclave in de verder nogal nogal conservatieve Lone Star State. Helaas zijn Doug Sahm’s herinneringen aan Austin niet onverdeeld positief. Tijdens een tournee met het Sir Douglas Quintet kruipt Doug in Austin tussen de lakens met een Texaanse schone, zich niet realiserend dat haar vader een kortaangebonden man is die er op seksueel gebied nogal ouderwetse opvattingen op nahoudt: Can’t go back to Austin anymore/I don’t want to wind up punched out/On Texas hardwood floors.
And a real pretty girl led me by the hand
And in a flash, we were gone
Stayed at a motel till dawn
I knew her old man was bad
He didn’t understand the fun we had
I put that guitar player on the floor
Now I can’t go back to Austin anymore
Can’t go back to Austin anymore
I don’t want to wind up punched out
On Texas hardwood floors
That night she held my dreams
She was part of all my schemes
I can’t go back to Austin anymore
I think about the way things might have been
Overnight Texas haunts me in my dreams
That girl was part of all my schemes
Somеday if I ever return
But until thеn my heart will burn
That girl, she opened every door
Now I can’t go back to Austin anymore
I don’t want to wind up punched out from texas hardwood floors
That night she held my dreams
She was part of all my schemes
Now I can’t go back to Austin anymore