Countryrockklassieker du jour: I Can’t Go Back To Austin

Van Galveston reizen we over Houston naar Austin, een stad die geldt als een progressieve enclave in de verder nogal nogal conservatieve Lone Star State. Helaas zijn Doug Sahm’s herinneringen aan Austin niet onverdeeld positief. Tijdens een tournee met het Sir Douglas Quintet kruipt Doug in Austin tussen de lakens met een Texaanse schone, zich niet realiserend dat haar vader een kortaangebonden man is die er op seksueel gebied nogal ouderwetse opvattingen op nahoudt: Can’t go back to Austin anymore/I don’t want to wind up punched out/On Texas hardwood floors.

Well I was playing a job with the bandAnd a real pretty girl led me by the handAnd in a flash, we were goneStayed at a motel till dawn

I knew her old man was bad

He didn’t understand the fun we had

I put that guitar player on the floor

Now I can’t go back to Austin anymore

Can’t go back to Austin anymore

I don’t want to wind up punched out

On Texas hardwood floors

That night she held my dreams

She was part of all my schemes

I can’t go back to Austin anymore