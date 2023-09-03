Countryklassiekers du jour: Okie From Muskogee/Asshole From El Paso

Serieus bedoeld of satire? Merle Haggard heeft zich nogal tegenstrijdig uitgelaten over dit conservatieve anthem, dus waarschijnlijk een beetje van beide. Kort voor zijn dood zei Merle dat de song bedoeld was als steun voor de arbeidersjongens die in Vietnam gingen vechten, maar hij heeft ook beweerd dat hij de houding van zijn vaders generatie tegenover hippies op de hak nam. De claim dat “We don’t smoke marihuana in Muskogee” is hilarisch, want Merle was – net als zijn vriend Willie Nelson – zélf een grootgebruiker van exotische kruiden.

[Verse 1]

We don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee

We don’t take no trips on LSD;

We don’t burn no draft cards down on Main Street

‘Cause we like living right, and being free

We don’t make a party out of loving

But we like holding hands and pitching woo;

We don’t let our hair grow long and shaggy

Like the hippies out in San Francisco do

[Chorus]

And I’m proud to be an Okie from Muskogee

A place where even squares can have a ball;

We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse

White lightning’s still the biggest thrill of all

[Verse 2]

Leather boots are still in style for manly footwear

Beads and Roman sandals won’t be seen;

And football’s still the roughest thing on campus

And the kids here still respect the college dean

[Chorus]

And I’m proud to be an Okie from Muskogee

A place where even squares can have a ball;

We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse

White lightning’s still the biggest thrill of all

And white lightning’s still the biggest thrill of all

(In Muskogee Oklahoma USA)

De song leidde om voor de hand liggende redenen tot nogal wat ophef. Een muzikale reactie kon dan ook niet uitblijven:

We don’t have no love-ins in El Paso

We don’t go to porno picture shows

We don’t swap our wives with our neighbors

And we keep our kids away from Mexico

And I’m proud to be an asshole from El Paso

A place where sweet young virgins are deflowered

You walk down the street knee-deep in tacos

Ta-ta-ta-tacos

And the wetbacks still get twenty cents an hour

We don’t wipe our asses on Old Glory

God and Lone Star beer are things we trust

We keep our women virgins till they’re married

So hosin’ sheep is good enough for us

And I’m proud to be an asshole from El Paso

A place where sweet young virgins are deflowered

You walk down the street knee-deep in tacos

Ta-ta-ta-tacos

And the wetbacks still get twenty cents an hour

I’m proud to be an asshole from El Paso

A place where sweet young virgins are deflowered

You walk down that street knee-deep in tacos

Ta-ta-ta-tacos

And the wetbacks still get twenty cents an hour

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Dan Leonard – Eigen werk, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=100235019