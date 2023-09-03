Countryklassiekers du jour: Okie From Muskogee/Asshole From El Paso

Serieus bedoeld of satire? Merle Haggard heeft zich nogal tegenstrijdig uitgelaten over dit conservatieve anthem, dus waarschijnlijk een beetje van beide. Kort voor zijn dood zei Merle dat de song bedoeld was als steun voor de arbeidersjongens die in Vietnam gingen vechten, maar hij heeft ook beweerd dat hij de houding van zijn vaders generatie tegenover hippies op de hak nam. De claim dat “We don’t smoke marihuana in Muskogee” is hilarisch, want Merle was – net als zijn vriend Willie Nelson – zélf een grootgebruiker van exotische kruiden.
[Verse 1]
We don’t smoke marijuana in Muskogee
We don’t take no trips on LSD;
We don’t burn no draft cards down on Main Street
‘Cause we like living right, and being free
We don’t make a party out of loving
But we like holding hands and pitching woo;
We don’t let our hair grow long and shaggy
Like the hippies out in San Francisco do
[Chorus]
And I’m proud to be an Okie from Muskogee
A place where even squares can have a ball;
We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse
White lightning’s still the biggest thrill of all
[Verse 2]
Leather boots are still in style for manly footwear
Beads and Roman sandals won’t be seen;
And football’s still the roughest thing on campus
And the kids here still respect the college dean
[Chorus]
And I’m proud to be an Okie from Muskogee
A place where even squares can have a ball;
We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse
White lightning’s still the biggest thrill of all
And white lightning’s still the biggest thrill of all
(In Muskogee Oklahoma USA)
De song leidde om voor de hand liggende redenen tot nogal wat ophef. Een muzikale reactie kon dan ook niet uitblijven:
We don’t have no love-ins in El Paso
We don’t go to porno picture shows
We don’t swap our wives with our neighbors
And we keep our kids away from Mexico
And I’m proud to be an asshole from El Paso
A place where sweet young virgins are deflowered
You walk down the street knee-deep in tacos
Ta-ta-ta-tacos
And the wetbacks still get twenty cents an hour
We don’t wipe our asses on Old Glory
God and Lone Star beer are things we trust
We keep our women virgins till they’re married
So hosin’ sheep is good enough for us
And I’m proud to be an asshole from El Paso
A place where sweet young virgins are deflowered
You walk down the street knee-deep in tacos
Ta-ta-ta-tacos
And the wetbacks still get twenty cents an hour
I’m proud to be an asshole from El Paso
A place where sweet young virgins are deflowered
You walk down that street knee-deep in tacos
Ta-ta-ta-tacos
And the wetbacks still get twenty cents an hour
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Dan Leonard – Eigen werk, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=100235019