Countryklassieker du jour: The Year That Clayton Delaney Died

Clayton Delaney is gebaseerd op een man die Hall ontmoette in de stad Clayton in North Carolina. Hall was altijd op zoek naar mooie verhalen ván en óver kleinsteeds Amerika, en dit was naar eigen zeggen één van de opmerkelijkste types die hij tijdens zijn speurtocht ontmoette: “I’d get in my car and drive through small town America and stop off at little cafes and pool halls, to look and listen. I got a lot of songs that way”. Hall was een geboren vertellen en wist als niemand anders een karakter in een paar regels neer te zetten. Hij verleende zijn karakters ook altijd een zekere waardigheid, wat ze ook deden of hoe ze ook aan hun einde kwamen. Zo ook hier: They said for the last two weeks that he suffered and cried/It made a big impression on me, although I was a barefoot kid/They said he got religion at the end and I’m glad that he did.

[Verse 1]I remember the year that Clayton Delaney diedThey said for the last two weeks that he suffered and criedIt made a big impression on me, although I was a barefoot kidThey said he got religion at the end and I’m glad that he did

[Verse 2]

Clayton was the best guitar picker in our town

I thought he was a hero and I used to follow Clayton around

I often wondered why Clayton, who seemed so good to me

Never took his guitar and made it down in Tennessee

[Verse 3]

Well, daddy said he drank a lot, but I could never understand

I knew he used to pick up in Ohio with a five-piece band

Clayton used to tell me, “Son, you better put that ol’ guitar away

There ain’t no money in it, it’ll lead you to an early grave”

[Verse 4]

I guess if I’d admit it, Clayton taught me how to drink booze

I can see him half-stoned, picking out the Lovesick Blues

When Clayton died, I made him a promise, I was gonna carry on somehow

I’d give a hundred dollars if he could only see me now

[Verse 5]

I remember the year that Clayton Delaney died

Nobody ever knew it but I went out in the woods and I cried

While I know there’s a lotta big preachers that know a lot more than I do

But it could be that the good Lord likes a little picking, too