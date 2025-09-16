Countryklassieker du jour: The Grand Old Opry Song

Een geschiedenislesje van de countryhippies van de Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. Heel wat klassieke namen komen voorbij in dit eerbetoon aan het live country-radioprogramma Grand Old Opry. Het programma wordt al sinds 1925 uitgezonden door radiostation WSM. Een uitnodiging om op te komen treden in “de Opry” betekent dat je het gemaakt hebt in Nashville. Vrijwel alle grote namen waren regelmatig te gast in het programma, maar de verhouding tussen de Opry en de sterren van het genre was niet altijd optimaal. Johnny Cash verkeerde geruime tijd op voet van oorlog met het country establishment in Nashville en de “outlaws” (Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings en Kris Kristofferson) waren lange tijd niet welkom in het programma.

Come and listen to my story if you will I’m gonna tell

About a gang of fellers from down at nashville

First I’ll start with old Red Foley doin’ the “chattanooga shoe”

We can’t forget Hank Williams with them good old “lovesick blues”

It’s time for Roy Acuff to go to Memphis on his train

With Minnie Pearl and Rod Brasfield and Lazy Jim Day

Turn on all your radios I know that you will wait

Hear Little Kimmy Dickens sing “take an old cold tater and wait”

There’ll be guitars and fiddles, Earl Scruggs and his banjo too

Bill Monroe singing ‘em the “honky tonky blues”

Ernest Tubb’s number “two wrongs won’t make a right”

At the Grand Ole Opry ev’ry saturday night

There was Uncle Dave Macon his gold tooth and plug-hat

Cowboy Copas singing “tragic romance”

Signed sealed and delivered with Sam and Kirk McGee

And the master of ceremony was Mr. George D. Hays

There was Lonzo and Oscar a-poppin’ bubble gum

George Morgan singin’ “candy kisses” yum yum

“got a hole in my bucket” “bringin’ in that georgia mill”

We’ll sing “the sunny side of the mountain” and dance to the “chicken reel”

There’ll be guitars and fiddles and banjo pickin’ too

Bill Monroe singin’ ‘em the “honky tonky blues”

Ernest Tubb’s number too wrongs won’t make a right

At the Grand Ole Opry ev’ry saturday night

You can talk about your singers in all kinds of way

But none could sing the old songs like Bradley Kincaid

With his old hound dog “guitar” and the famous “blue tail fly”

Stringbean with Hank Snow and old fiddlin’ Chubby Wise

There’ll be guitars and fiddles, Earl Scruggs and his banjo too

Bill Monroe singin’ ‘em the “honky tonky blues”

Ernest Tubb’s number “two wrongs don’t make a right”

At the Grand Ole Opry ev’ry saturday night

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Antony-22 – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=126122977