Countryklassieker du jour: Taos, New Mexico

Taos is een klein stadje in het noorden van New Mexico, waar Waylon Jennings naar eigen zeggen de ware liefde vond. Nou heeft Waylon wel vaker iets gezegd over Grote Liefdes, dus misschien is het verstandig deze verklaring voor kennisgeving aan te nemen. Doet natuurlijk niets af aan de kwaliteit van de song.

’s Winters kan het in de hooggelegen delen van New Mexico behoorlijk koud worden (kouder dan in Nederland) en in januari kan er zelfs sneeuw vallen. In de zomer is het overdag onaangenaam warm (30/35 C), maar ’s nachts koelt het meestal snel af tot een aangename 12 graden Celsius. Taos is al heel oud, de pueblo in het noorden van het stadje is mogelijk al rond het jaar 1000 gebouwd.

To Taos pueblo out in New Mexico.One night my weary feet did goSo I stopped that night in Taos.There’s a story in Taos townThat if a stranger comes around.When a fresh snow is on the groundA new love will be born in Taos.

That night there came a snow

In the mountains and the valleys below

And I found a love that’s true I know

In Taos, New Mexico.

[Instrumental]

That night in Taos town

It seemed love was all around

And the pretty little girl I found

A new love was born in Taos.

From the first time we met

I knew her love would always be true

And I know I’ll always love her too

The love that I found in Taos.

Some night if it should snow

There’s a place you really ought to go

There’s a legend that it’s true

I know in Taos, New Mexico…