Countryklassieker du jour: Taos, New Mexico

Taos is een klein stadje in het noorden van New Mexico, waar Waylon Jennings naar eigen zeggen de ware liefde vond. Nou heeft Waylon wel vaker iets gezegd over Grote Liefdes, dus misschien is het verstandig deze verklaring voor kennisgeving aan te nemen. Doet natuurlijk niets af aan de kwaliteit van de song.
’s Winters kan het in de hooggelegen delen van New Mexico behoorlijk koud worden (kouder dan in Nederland) en in januari kan er zelfs sneeuw vallen. In de zomer is het overdag onaangenaam warm (30/35 C), maar ’s nachts koelt het meestal snel af tot een aangename 12 graden Celsius. Taos is al heel oud, de pueblo in het noorden van het stadje is mogelijk al rond het jaar 1000 gebouwd.
One night my weary feet did go
So I stopped that night in Taos.There’s a story in Taos town
That if a stranger comes around.
When a fresh snow is on the ground
A new love will be born in Taos.
That night there came a snow
In the mountains and the valleys below
And I found a love that’s true I know
In Taos, New Mexico.
[Instrumental]
That night in Taos town
It seemed love was all around
And the pretty little girl I found
A new love was born in Taos.
From the first time we met
I knew her love would always be true
And I know I’ll always love her too
The love that I found in Taos.
Some night if it should snow
There’s a place you really ought to go
There’s a legend that it’s true
I know in Taos, New Mexico…
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Mackenzie Burke – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78067130