Countryklassieker du jour: Me and Paul

Vanuit San Antonio gaan we naar Laredo, aan de grens met Mexico. Laredo heeft tegenwoordig samen met zusterstad Nuevo Laredo aan de overkant van de Rio Grande een droevige reputatie als slagveld van de Mexicaanse drugskartels, maar het aantal geweldsmisdrijven per 100.000 inwoners is er aanmerkelijk lager dan in Houston en Dallas.

Willie Nelson heeft geen goede herinneringen aan Laredo, wat heel – toepasselijk – met drugs te maken heeft. Hij is er ooit (bijna) opgepakt “for reasons that i’d rather not disclose” (lees: voor het in bezit hebben van marihuana).

De “Paul” waarnaar de song verwijst is Paul English, Willie’s in 2020 overleden vriend, drummer, tourmanager en bodyguard.

[Pre-Chorus: Willie Nelson]It’s been rough and rocky travelingBut I’m finally standing upright on the groundAfter taking several readingsI’m surprised to find my mind’s still fairly sound

[Chorus: Willie Nelson]

Guess Nashville was the roughest

But I know I’ve said the same about them all

We received our education

In the cities of the nation, me and Paul

[Verse 1: Willie Nelson]

Almost busted in Laredo

But for reasons that I’d rather not disclose

But if you’re staying in a motel there and leave

Just don’t leave nothing in your clothes

And at the airport in Milwaukee

They refused to let us board the plane at all

They said we looked suspicious

But I believe they like to pick on me and Paul

[Pre-Chorus: Willie Nelson]

Well, it’s been rough and rocky traveling

But I’m finally standing upright on the ground

And after taking several readings

I’m surprised to find my mind’s still fairly sound