Countryklassieker du jour: Me and Paul

Vanuit San Antonio gaan we naar Laredo, aan de grens met Mexico. Laredo heeft tegenwoordig samen met zusterstad Nuevo Laredo aan de overkant van de Rio Grande een droevige reputatie als slagveld van de Mexicaanse drugskartels, maar het aantal geweldsmisdrijven per 100.000 inwoners is er aanmerkelijk lager dan in Houston en Dallas.
Willie Nelson heeft geen goede herinneringen aan Laredo, wat heel – toepasselijk – met drugs te maken heeft. Hij is er ooit (bijna) opgepakt “for reasons that i’d rather not disclose” (lees: voor het in bezit hebben van marihuana).
De “Paul” waarnaar de song verwijst is Paul English, Willie’s in 2020 overleden vriend, drummer, tourmanager en bodyguard.
It’s been rough and rocky traveling
But I’m finally standing upright on the ground
After taking several readings
I’m surprised to find my mind’s still fairly sound
[Chorus: Willie Nelson]
Guess Nashville was the roughest
But I know I’ve said the same about them all
We received our education
In the cities of the nation, me and Paul
[Verse 1: Willie Nelson]
Almost busted in Laredo
But for reasons that I’d rather not disclose
But if you’re staying in a motel there and leave
Just don’t leave nothing in your clothes
And at the airport in Milwaukee
They refused to let us board the plane at all
They said we looked suspicious
But I believe they like to pick on me and Paul
[Pre-Chorus: Willie Nelson]
Well, it’s been rough and rocky traveling
But I’m finally standing upright on the ground
And after taking several readings
I’m surprised to find my mind’s still fairly sound
But I know I’ve said the same about them all
We received our education
In the cities of the nation, me and Paul
[Verse 2: Willie Nelson]
On a package show in Buffalo
With us and Kitty Wells and Charlie Pride
The show was long and we’re just sitting there
And we’d come to play and not just for the ride
Well, we drank a lot of whiskey
So I don’t know if we went on that night at all
But I don’t think they even missed us
I guess Buffalo ain’t geared for me and Paul
[Pre-Chorus: Willie Nelson]
Well, it’s been rough and rocky traveling
But I’m finally standing upright on the ground
After taking several readings
I’m surprised to find my mind’s still fairly sound
[Chorus: Willie Nelson]
I guess Nashville was the roughest
But I know I’ve said the same about them all
We received our education
In the cities of the nation, me and Paul