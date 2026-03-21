Countryklassieker du jour: Heaven’s Only Down The Road

In 1986, toen Lynne 17 jaar oud was, schoot haar vader in aanwezigheid van Shelby en haar zusje Allison haar moeder dood. Shelby’s vader was een gewelddadige alcoholist, die zijn vrouw regelmatig mishandelde. In 1985 had er Lynne’s moeder er (eindelijk) genoeg van en vluchtte ze met haar beide kinderen naar Mobile. Haar vader wist het gezin op te sporen, schoot eerst zijn vrouw overhoop en richtte de shotgun daarna op zichzelf: Can’t blame the whiskey or my mammy’s ways/2 little girls are better off this way, oh yeah.

There will come a day when they gather and stand aroundRevel in the glory and my body in the groundThere will be disciples and a shadow that covers meI won’t be afraid cause my soul has been set free100 so miles from the Mobile riverLord, I can’t have her so I got to kill herHeaven’s only days down the roadLiquor store down on the county lineDon’t want all the land but what’s next to mineHeaven’s only days down the road

I’ve been insane since I was 9

Never was the cryin’ but the fightin’ kind, oh yeah

Load up the gun full of regret

I ain’t even pulled the trigger yet, oh yeah

Lost all the faith a man can own

My hopes are empty and so is my soul

Heaven’s only days down the road

Look at my fate in the paper now

I want to put her back but I don’t know how

Heaven’s only days down the road

Nobody wants me down there no more

Look at what I did to make then hate me for, oh yeah

Can’t blame the whiskey or my mammy’s ways

2 little girls are better off this way, oh yeah

Heaven’s only days down the road

Oh, heaven’s only days down the road

Oh, heaven’s only days down the road

Down the road, down the road, down the road