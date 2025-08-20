Country/blues/soulklassieker du jour: Polk Salad Annie

Tony Joe White’s eerbetoon – of misschien wel liefdesverklaring – aan een vrouw uit het Diepe Zuiden met een niet bepaald lelieblanke familie. Vaderlief is een beroepswerkloze, moeder ligt aan de ketens in een chain gang en haar broers zijn dieven. Geen ideale omstandigheden om in op te groeien, maar Annie probeert er het beste van te maken. Niet dat ze zielig is: There lived a girl that I swear to the world/Made the alligators look tame. De song was een vast onderdeel van Elvis Presley’s shows in de jaren 70.

[Spoken Introduction]

Uh!

If some of ya’ll never been down south too much

I’m gonna tell you a little bit about this

So that you’ll understand what I’m talkin’ about

Down there we have a plant that grows out in the woods and

The fields

Looks somethin’ like a turnip green

Everybody calls it polk salad

Polk salad

Uh!

Used to know a girl lived down there

And she’d go out in the evenings and pick her a mess of it

Carry it home and cook it for supper

‘Cause that’s about all they had to eat

They did alright

[Verse 1]

And down in Louisiana

Where the alligators grow so mean

There lived a girl that I swear to the world

Made the alligators look tame

[Chorus]

Polk salad Annie, polk salad Annie

Everybody said it was a shame

‘Cause her momma was a-workin’ on the chain gang

(A mean, vicious woman) Uh!

[Verse 2]

Every day ‘for suppertime

She’d go down by the truck patch

And pick her a mess of polk salad

Carry it home in a tote sack

[Chorus]

Polk salad Annie

The gators got your granny, chomp, chomp, chomp

Everybody says it was a shame

‘Cause her momma was a workin’ on the chain gang

(A wretched, spiteful, straight-razor totin’ woman, heh-heh)

(Lord, have mercy, pick a mess of it)

[Harmonica Solo]

Uh!

[Verse 3]

Her daddy was lazy and no ‘count

Claimed he had a bad back

All her brothers were fit for was stealin’ watermelons

Out of my truck patch

[Chorus]

Polk salad Annie

The gators got your granny, woah ooh-hoo

Everybody said it was a shame

‘Cause her momma was a-workin’ on the chain gang

[Outro]

(Sock a little polk salad to me

You know I need a mean mess of it)

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Good God

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh-uh-uh!

Got to have me

Ate her up, heh

