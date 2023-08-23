Top-40-radio moet het van snelle wisselingen van inhoud hebben, iets wat in Nederland nooit begrepen is. Omdat de Radio London Fab Forty niet alleen de (grote) hits uit de officiële lijsten bevatte, maar ook beluisterbare nummers die geen hit zouden worden, kan men er nogal wat latere Northern Soulnummers in aantreffen.
Uit de laatste dagen twee voorbeelden. Ciao baby om te beginnen.
Ciao baby, let’s call it a day
Ciao baby, go ahead and throw my love away
No baby it’s too late to change your mind and stay
Please don’t drag it out much longer
Leave before the hurt gets stronger, ciao
I should have known
You would be the very first to cast a stone
You’re not to blame
It’s your friends that have left me in the rain
They filled your head with wonder
They said I’d drag you under
Now you’ve lost sight of my love
It’s time to say goodbye, love
Ciao baby, let’s call it a day
Ciao baby, go ahead and throw my love away
No baby it’s too late to change your mind and stay
Please don’t drag it out much longer
Leave before the hurt gets stronger, ciao
Fly like a bird
Freedom’s here and I release you from your word
Don’t turn around
You may find that your feet are on the ground
Your world is shinning brightly
You’ve got to try to fight me
No room for us together
I guess nothing lasts forever
Ciao baby, let’s call it a day
Ciao baby, go ahead and throw my love away
No baby it’s too late to change your mind and stay
Please don’t drag it out much longer
Leave before the hurt gets stronger, ciao
Ciao baby, let’s call it a day
Ciao baby, go ahead and throw my love away
No baby it’s too late to change your mind and stay
Lynne Randell, Engels-Australische zangeres. En, toegegeven, de orkestbegeleiding maakt er een beter Northern Floornummer van dan het origineel. Maar het is toch echt oorspronkelijk een zwart-Amerikaans nummer dat evengoed ook nooit een hit is geworden.
The Toys, 1966
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=28656995