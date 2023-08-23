Top-40-radio moet het van snelle wisselingen van inhoud hebben, iets wat in Nederland nooit begrepen is. Omdat de Radio London Fab Forty niet alleen de (grote) hits uit de officiële lijsten bevatte, maar ook beluisterbare nummers die geen hit zouden worden, kan men er nogal wat latere Northern Soulnummers in aantreffen.

Uit de laatste dagen twee voorbeelden. Ciao baby om te beginnen.

Ciao baby, let’s call it a day

Ciao baby, go ahead and throw my love away

No baby it’s too late to change your mind and stay

Please don’t drag it out much longer

Leave before the hurt gets stronger, ciao

I should have known

You would be the very first to cast a stone

You’re not to blame

It’s your friends that have left me in the rain

They filled your head with wonder

They said I’d drag you under

Now you’ve lost sight of my love

It’s time to say goodbye, love

Ciao baby, let’s call it a day

Ciao baby, go ahead and throw my love away

No baby it’s too late to change your mind and stay

Please don’t drag it out much longer

Leave before the hurt gets stronger, ciao

Fly like a bird

Freedom’s here and I release you from your word

Don’t turn around

You may find that your feet are on the ground

Your world is shinning brightly

You’ve got to try to fight me

No room for us together

I guess nothing lasts forever

Ciao baby, let’s call it a day

Ciao baby, go ahead and throw my love away

No baby it’s too late to change your mind and stay

Please don’t drag it out much longer

Leave before the hurt gets stronger, ciao

Ciao baby, let’s call it a day

Ciao baby, go ahead and throw my love away

No baby it’s too late to change your mind and stay



Lynne Randell, Engels-Australische zangeres. En, toegegeven, de orkestbegeleiding maakt er een beter Northern Floornummer van dan het origineel. Maar het is toch echt oorspronkelijk een zwart-Amerikaans nummer dat evengoed ook nooit een hit is geworden.



The Toys, 1966

