California Saga

De Zeer Oude vertelt.

Ik was kersvers ingedeeld bij de redactie buitenland van het kleinste landelijk dagblad van Nederland, dat na mijn komst dan ook spoedig de geest zou geven.

Een beetje om te plagen gaf de hoofdredacteur mij de opdracht iets te schrijven over de aardbeving in San Francisco – ik moest er op letten dat het zo klonk alsof ik er bij was. (Ik ben nadien wel in San Francisco geweest, maar dat was een kwart eeuw later.)

Door mijn hoofd speelden de Beach Boys: On my way to Southern California (Californ+i+a) dus ik besloot dat San Francisco wel in het zuiden lag.

Misgetast. En ik had de tekst ook nog eens verkeerd in mijn hoofd. En dan komen de Boys ook nog eens uit de agglomeratie Los Angeles. Toen ik mijn fout ontdekte kreeg ik te horen dat het te laat was. Kwaliteitsjournalistiek, mensen!

On my way to sunny California

On my way to spend another sunny day

Water, water

Get yourself in the cool, clear water

The sun shines brightly down on Penny’s place

(The sun shines brightly down on the bay)

The air’s so clean it’ll just take your mind away

(Might take your mind away, take your mind away)

Have you ever been south of Monterey?

Barrancas carve the coastline

And the chaparral flows to the sea

‘Neath waves of golden sunshine

And have you ever been north of Morro Bay?

The south coast plows the sea

And the people there are of the breed

They don’t need electricity

Water, water

(Get yourself in that, get yourself in that)

Cool cascades of clear, clear water

(Get yourself in that water)

The sun dance final scene sets the hills ablaze

(Get yourself in that water)

Horizon edges quick up the mountain’s way

(Up the mountain’s way, up the mountain’s way)

Have you ever been down Salinas way

Where Steinbeck found the valley?

And he wrote about it the way it was

In his travelings with Charley

And have you ever walked down through the sycamores

Where the farmhouse used to be?

There, the monarch’s autumn journey ends

On a windswept cypress tree

Water (Get), water

(Get yourself in that, get yourself in that)

Get yourself in that cool, clear water

(Get yourself in that water)

The sun shines brightly down on Penny’s place

(Get yourself in that water)

The air’s so clean that it just takes your mind away

(It takes your mind away, it takes your mind away)

Have you ever been to a festival

The Big Sur congregation?

Where Country Joe will do his show

And he’ll sing about liberty

And the people there in the open air

Are one big family

Yeah, the people there love to sing and share

Their newfound liberty

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Brother Records – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40164609