Bluesklassieker du jour: Stone Crazy

Het gebruikelijke zelfbeklag van een man wiens vrouw/vriendin hem heeft gedumpt/belazerd, maar hier met zoveel intensiteit gespeeld en gezongen dat we Buddy Guy de tamelijk clichématige tekst graag vergeven. In elk geval klinkt Buddy als iemand die écht emotioneel kapot is. Stone Crazy verscheen in 1961 als een drie minuten durende single. Dit is de later uitgebrachte, onbewerkte versie.
Woman you must be stone down crazy
Either you’re going to lose your mind
Yes I said baby you must be stone crazy
Either you’re going to lose your mind
Yes I wanna know how could you treat me so dirty baby
You must think my little heart is made of iron
Lord as I sit here in my dark room
Tears rolling down from my eyes
Yes I sit I sit here in my dark room
Tears rolling all down from my eyes
Yes you know my little baby looked at me and said daddy
Ohh, God knows you’re the hurted child
Oh yeah
Somebody come and get me
Yes I think I’m going back down south
People where the weather suits my clothes
Yes I said I’m going back down south
People where the weather suits my clothes
Yes you know that I’m playing around in this big city so long man
Ohh, ’till I’m almost just done frooze
Darling you must be stone crazy
Or either you’re going to lose your mind
Yes I said woman you must be stone down crazy
Either you’re going to lose your mind
Yes I wanna know how could you treat me so low down and dirty
You must be think my little heart is made of iron
Wow as I sit here in my dark room
Tears rolling all down my eyes
Yes I sit I sit right here right here in my dark room
Tears rolling all down from my eyes
Yes you know my little girl looked at me and said
Ohh, my daddy is a hurted child
Ohh, Look-a-here now
Somebody come here
Lord I believe I’m going back down south
Where the weather suits my clothes
Yes I believe I’m going back down south
People where the weather suits my clothes
Yes you know that I’ve played around in these big cities so long man
Ohh, ’till I’m almost done frooze
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jean-Luc Ourlin – originally posted to Flickr as Buddy Guy, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6340079