Bluesklassieker du jour: Stone Crazy

Het gebruikelijke zelfbeklag van een man wiens vrouw/vriendin hem heeft gedumpt/belazerd, maar hier met zoveel intensiteit gespeeld en gezongen dat we Buddy Guy de tamelijk clichématige tekst graag vergeven. In elk geval klinkt Buddy als iemand die écht emotioneel kapot is. Stone Crazy verscheen in 1961 als een drie minuten durende single. Dit is de later uitgebrachte, onbewerkte versie.

Woman you must be stone down crazy

Either you’re going to lose your mind

Yes I said baby you must be stone crazy

Either you’re going to lose your mind

Yes I wanna know how could you treat me so dirty baby

You must think my little heart is made of iron

Lord as I sit here in my dark room

Tears rolling down from my eyes

Yes I sit I sit here in my dark room

Tears rolling all down from my eyes

Yes you know my little baby looked at me and said daddy

Ohh, God knows you’re the hurted child

Oh yeah

Somebody come and get me

Yes I think I’m going back down south

People where the weather suits my clothes

Yes I said I’m going back down south

People where the weather suits my clothes

Yes you know that I’m playing around in this big city so long man

Ohh, ’till I’m almost just done frooze

Darling you must be stone crazy

Or either you’re going to lose your mind

Yes I said woman you must be stone down crazy

Either you’re going to lose your mind

Yes I wanna know how could you treat me so low down and dirty

You must be think my little heart is made of iron

Wow as I sit here in my dark room

Tears rolling all down my eyes

Yes I sit I sit right here right here in my dark room

Tears rolling all down from my eyes

Yes you know my little girl looked at me and said

Ohh, my daddy is a hurted child

Ohh, Look-a-here now

Somebody come here

Lord I believe I’m going back down south

Where the weather suits my clothes

Yes I believe I’m going back down south

People where the weather suits my clothes

Yes you know that I’ve played around in these big cities so long man

Ohh, ’till I’m almost done frooze

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Jean-Luc Ourlin – originally posted to Flickr as Buddy Guy, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6340079