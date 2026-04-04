Bluesklassieker du jour: Preaching The Blues

Het ultieme huwelijk van blues en punk, afkomstig van Fire of Love, het klassieke debuutalbum van The Gun Club. Het origineel is afkomstig van Robert Johnson en terug te vinden op de eveneens klassieke verzamelaar King of the Delta Blues Singers. Beide albums mogen in geen enkele platenverzameling ontbreken. Het derde couplet werd door Jeffrey Lee Pierce overgenomen van Son House’s Preachin’ Blues. Je raadt het al: óók klassiek.
[Verse 1]
I was up this morning, blues walking like a man
I was up this morning, blues walking like a man
Worried blues, give me your right hand
And the blues fell mama’s child, tore me all upside down
Blues fell mama’s child, tore me all upside down
Travel on ol’ Jeffrey Lee, ya know, can’t seem to turn him around
[Chorus]
So, preach the blues, woo-hoo-ooh
Go on, preach the blues now, oh
[Verse 2]
Blues, is low down shaking chill
Blues, is low down shaking chill
You ain’t never had them, I don’t believe you will
Blues is an achin’ old heart disease
Blues is an achin’ old heart disease
It’s like consumption, baby, killing me by degrees
[Chorus]
So, preach the blues, woo-hoo-ooh
Preach the blues now, ooh-woo
[Verse 3]
I had religion, Lord on this very day
I had religion, Lord on this very day
But the women and the whiskey, they would not let me pray
Gonna get me religion, gonna join the Baptist church
Gonna get me religion, gonna join the Baptist church
Gonna be a Baptist preacher, so I don’t have to work
[Chorus]
And preach the blues, woo-ooh
And preach the blues, now, ooh-woo, ooh
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Luciano Viti – https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/oct/17/kid-congo-powers-interview-cramps-gun-club-nick-cave-bad-seeds#img-1, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78409536