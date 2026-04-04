Bluesklassieker du jour: Preaching The Blues

Het ultieme huwelijk van blues en punk, afkomstig van Fire of Love, het klassieke debuutalbum van The Gun Club. Het origineel is afkomstig van Robert Johnson en terug te vinden op de eveneens klassieke verzamelaar King of the Delta Blues Singers. Beide albums mogen in geen enkele platenverzameling ontbreken. Het derde couplet werd door Jeffrey Lee Pierce overgenomen van Son House’s Preachin’ Blues. Je raadt het al: óók klassiek.

[Verse 1]

I was up this morning, blues walking like a man

I was up this morning, blues walking like a man

Worried blues, give me your right hand

And the blues fell mama’s child, tore me all upside down

Blues fell mama’s child, tore me all upside down

Travel on ol’ Jeffrey Lee, ya know, can’t seem to turn him around

[Chorus]

So, preach the blues, woo-hoo-ooh

Go on, preach the blues now, oh

[Verse 2]

Blues, is low down shaking chill

Blues, is low down shaking chill

You ain’t never had them, I don’t believe you will

Blues is an achin’ old heart disease

Blues is an achin’ old heart disease

It’s like consumption, baby, killing me by degrees

[Chorus]

So, preach the blues, woo-hoo-ooh

Preach the blues now, ooh-woo

[Verse 3]

I had religion, Lord on this very day

I had religion, Lord on this very day

But the women and the whiskey, they would not let me pray

Gonna get me religion, gonna join the Baptist church

Gonna get me religion, gonna join the Baptist church

Gonna be a Baptist preacher, so I don’t have to work

[Chorus]

And preach the blues, woo-ooh

And preach the blues, now, ooh-woo, ooh

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Luciano Viti – https://www.theguardian.com/music/2022/oct/17/kid-congo-powers-interview-cramps-gun-club-nick-cave-bad-seeds#img-1, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78409536