Bluesklassieker du jour: Death Letter Blues

Een van de droevigste en meest benauwende blues songs die ooit op de plaat is gezet, over een man die een brief ontvangt waarin hem verteld wordt dat zijn vrouw overleden is. Son House nam verschillende versies op van Death Letter Blues. Dit is de iconische versie uit 1965, waarin Son House een dobro bespeelt. De song is vaak gecoverd, o.a. door de White Stripes.

I got a letter this morning, how do you reckon it read?

Say, “Hurry, hurry! The gal you love is dead.”

I got a letter this morning, I say how you reckon it read?

It say, “Hurry, hurry! mmm ‘cause the gal you love is dead.”

You know I grabbed up my suitcase, took off down the road

When I got there, she was laying on the cooling board

I grabbed up my suitcase, I said I took off down the road

I said when I got there, mmm she’s laying on the cooling board

Lord, I walked up close, I looked down in her face

She’s a good old girl, got to lay her to Judgment Day

I say I walked up close, I looked down in her face

I say she’s a good old girl got to lay her to Judgment Day

Lord I fold up my arms, I slowly walked away

I said, “Farewell, Honey, I’ll see ya Judgement Day!”

I fold up my arms, ah yes, I walked away

And I said, “Farewell, farewell, hmm, I’ll see you Judgement Day!”

You know, I went in my room, and I bowed to pray

But the priest came along, and drove my spirit away

I went in my rules, yeah, I bowed to pray

I said, well, the blues came along, and drove my spirit away

You know, I thought I’d never love but four women in my life

My mother, my sister, dead gal, and my wife

I thought I’d never love, and I said, but four women in my life

I said my mother and my sister, my dead gal, and my wife

(You know, looked like 10,000 people

Were standin’ around the buryin’ ground

I didn’t know I loved her, until I let her down

Looked like 10,000 standin’ around the buryin ground

You know I didn’t know that I loved her

UntiI I began to let her down)

You know I didn’t feel so bad

Till the good Lord turned me down

I didn’t have a soul to throw my arms around

I didn’t feel so bad until the good Lord’s son went down

I say I didn’t have a soul to throw my arms around

You know I’s cryin’ last night, the night before

I’m gonna change my way of living

So I won’t be crying no more

You know I cried last night, I said, all the night before

I said I’m gone change my way of living so I won’t cry no more

(You know it’s so hard to love when someone don’t love you

Don’t look like satisfaction, don’t care what you do

It’s so hard to love someone that don’t love you

You know you don’t get no satisfaction

Don’t care what you do

You know love had a fault

Make you do things you don’t want to do

Love sometimes leave you feelin sad and blue

Love had a fault, make you do things you don’t want to do

Love sometimes leave you feelin sad and blue)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Son_house.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40598149