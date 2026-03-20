Bluesklassieker du jour: Death Letter Blues

Een van de droevigste en meest benauwende blues songs die ooit op de plaat is gezet, over een man die een brief ontvangt waarin hem verteld wordt dat zijn vrouw overleden is. Son House nam verschillende versies op van Death Letter Blues. Dit is de iconische versie uit 1965, waarin Son House een dobro bespeelt. De song is vaak gecoverd, o.a. door de White Stripes.
I got a letter this morning, how do you reckon it read?
Say, “Hurry, hurry! The gal you love is dead.”
I got a letter this morning, I say how you reckon it read?
It say, “Hurry, hurry! mmm ‘cause the gal you love is dead.”
You know I grabbed up my suitcase, took off down the road
When I got there, she was laying on the cooling board
I grabbed up my suitcase, I said I took off down the road
I said when I got there, mmm she’s laying on the cooling board
Lord, I walked up close, I looked down in her face
She’s a good old girl, got to lay her to Judgment Day
I say I walked up close, I looked down in her face
I say she’s a good old girl got to lay her to Judgment Day
Lord I fold up my arms, I slowly walked away
I said, “Farewell, Honey, I’ll see ya Judgement Day!”
I fold up my arms, ah yes, I walked away
And I said, “Farewell, farewell, hmm, I’ll see you Judgement Day!”
You know, I went in my room, and I bowed to pray
But the priest came along, and drove my spirit away
I went in my rules, yeah, I bowed to pray
I said, well, the blues came along, and drove my spirit away
You know, I thought I’d never love but four women in my life
My mother, my sister, dead gal, and my wife
I thought I’d never love, and I said, but four women in my life
I said my mother and my sister, my dead gal, and my wife
(You know, looked like 10,000 people
Were standin’ around the buryin’ ground
I didn’t know I loved her, until I let her down
Looked like 10,000 standin’ around the buryin ground
You know I didn’t know that I loved her
UntiI I began to let her down)
You know I didn’t feel so bad
Till the good Lord turned me down
I didn’t have a soul to throw my arms around
I didn’t feel so bad until the good Lord’s son went down
I say I didn’t have a soul to throw my arms around
You know I’s cryin’ last night, the night before
I’m gonna change my way of living
So I won’t be crying no more
You know I cried last night, I said, all the night before
I said I’m gone change my way of living so I won’t cry no more
(You know it’s so hard to love when someone don’t love you
Don’t look like satisfaction, don’t care what you do
It’s so hard to love someone that don’t love you
You know you don’t get no satisfaction
Don’t care what you do
You know love had a fault
Make you do things you don’t want to do
Love sometimes leave you feelin sad and blue
Love had a fault, make you do things you don’t want to do
Love sometimes leave you feelin sad and blue)
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – https://it.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Son_house.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=40598149