Blues/jazz-klassieker du jour: Mona Lisa

Kraaijeveld werd opgericht door de broertjes Arti en Frank Kraaijeveld, kort nadat ze The Bintangs verlaten hadden. The Bintangs stonden bekend als een ruige band, maar Kraaijeveld deed er nog een paar flinke scheppen bovenop. Het succes van The Bintangs heeft Kraaijeveld nooit weten te evenaren, wat vermoedelijk ook iets te maken had met de naam van de band. Mona Lisa schopte het tot de 25ste plaats in de top 40 van Veronica, maar de andere singles deden weinig tot niets. Jammer, want leuk was het zeker, zoals blijkt uit deze nogal vrije bewerking van Nat King Cole’s Mona Lisa.

Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa, men have named you

You’re so like the lady with the mystic smile

Is it only ‘cause you’re lonely they have blamed you?

For that Mona Lisa strangeness in your smile?

Do you smile to tempt a lover, Mona Lisa?

Or is this your way to hide a broken heart?

Many dreams have been brought to your doorstep

They just lie there, and they die there

Are you warm? Are you real, Mona Lisa?

Or just a cold and lonely, lovely work of art?

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Leonardo da Vinci – Cropped and relevelled from File:Mona Lisa, by Leonardo da Vinci, from C2RMF.jpg. Originally C2RMF: Galerie de tableaux en très haute définition: image page, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15442524