Blues, Beat en een kanariepiet. Alternatieve 881-900



881. Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five –West End Blues

882. Tom Waits – Heart attack and vine



883. Radiohead-

884. Eric Voermans – Ik tracht op poëtische wijze… (Lucebert)



885. Flying Burrito Brothers – Closer to you

886. Donovan – Colours



887. Bobbie Gentry – Parchman Farm

88. Bob Dylan – One more cup of coffee



889. Allen Ginsburg – Supermarket in California

890. Jack Kerouac (with Steve Allen) – October in the Railroad Earth



891. Nice – Intermezzo Karelia Suite (live)

892. David Bowie – “Heroes” (Live)



893. Levi Stubbs – Mean green mother from outer space

894. Delta Rhythm Boys – Dry bones



895. Lord Executioner – Seven skeletons found in the yard

896. Angelic Upstarts – Teenage warning



897. Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland – Ain’t no love in the heart of the city

898. John Lee Hooker – Boom boom



899. Suede – So young

900. Drs. P – De gezusters Karamazov

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Rob Mieremet – Derived from Nationaal Archief, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=37981019