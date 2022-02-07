Blues, Beat en een kanariepiet. Alternatieve 881-900

881. Louis Armstrong & His Hot Five –West End Blues
882. Tom Waits – Heart attack and vine


883. Radiohead-
884. Eric Voermans – Ik tracht op poëtische wijze… (Lucebert)


885. Flying Burrito Brothers – Closer to you
886. Donovan – Colours


887. Bobbie Gentry – Parchman Farm
88. Bob Dylan – One more cup of coffee


889. Allen Ginsburg – Supermarket in California
890. Jack Kerouac (with Steve Allen) – October in the Railroad Earth


891. Nice – Intermezzo Karelia Suite (live)
892. David Bowie – “Heroes” (Live)


893. Levi Stubbs – Mean green mother from outer space
894. Delta Rhythm Boys – Dry bones


895. Lord Executioner – Seven skeletons found in the yard
896. Angelic Upstarts – Teenage warning


897. Bobby ‘Blue’ Bland – Ain’t no love in the heart of the city
898. John Lee Hooker – Boom boom


899. Suede – So young
900. Drs. P – De gezusters Karamazov

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.