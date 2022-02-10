Bluegrassklassieker du jour: Uncle Pen

‘Uncle Pen’ was Bill Monroe’s oom, James Pendleton Vandiver (1869–1932). Uncle Pen was een – naar verluid heel goede – fiddler (vioolspeler). Zelf heeft Vandiver nooit wat op de plaat gezet, maar een piepjonge Bill Monroe hoorde hem bijna elke avond buiten spelen. Zonder die nachtelijke optredens van zijn oom had Monroe naar eigen zeggen de fiddle waarschijnlijk niet opgepakt.

Uncle Pen is vaak gecoverd, o.a. door Ricky Skaggs, die er een nummer 1 hit mee scoorde op de country charts. De versie van de bluegrass supergroep Old & In The Way (met o.a. David Grisman, Peter Rowan en Jerry Garcia) mag er ook zijn.

Oh the people would come from far awayThey’d dance all night till the break of dayWhen the caller hollered “do-se-do”You knew Uncle Pen was ready to goLate in the evening about sundownHigh on the hill and above the townUncle Pen played the fiddle lord how it would ringYou could hear it talk, you could hear it sing

He played an old piece he called “Soldier’s Joy”

And the one called “The Boston Boy”

The greatest of all was “Jenny Lynn”

To me that’s where the fiddle begins

Late in the evening about sundown

High on the hill and above the town

Uncle Pen played the fiddle lord how it would ring

You could hear it talk, you could hear it sing

I’ll never forget that mournful day

When Uncle Pen was called away

They hung up his fiddle, they hung up his bow

They knew it was time for him to go

Late in the evening about sundown

High on the hill and above the town

Uncle Pen played the fiddle lord how it would ring

You could hear it talk, you could hear it sing