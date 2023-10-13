Ben je van plan te vertrekken? Nummer 1, vijfde aflevering

De lijst van Suffrajet met nr.1
1. LeAnn Rimes – Leavin’ on your mind
2. John Lennon – Oh my love
3. Sandie Shaw – Girl don’t come
4. Kinks – Shangri-La
5. Willie Nelson – Blue eyes crying in the rain
6. Fairport Convention – Who knows where the time goes
7. Pearls before Swine – Rocket man
8. Woody Guthrie – This land is your land
9. Peter, Paul & Mary – Kisses sweeter than wine
10. Queen – A winter’s tale
