Ben je van plan te vertrekken? Nummer 1, vijfde aflevering

De lijst van Suffrajet met nr.1

1. LeAnn Rimes – Leavin’ on your mind

2. John Lennon – Oh my love

3. Sandie Shaw – Girl don’t come

4. Kinks – Shangri-La

5. Willie Nelson – Blue eyes crying in the rain

6. Fairport Convention – Who knows where the time goes

7. Pearls before Swine – Rocket man

8. Woody Guthrie – This land is your land

9. Peter, Paul & Mary – Kisses sweeter than wine

10. Queen – A winter’s tale

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathan Pomeroy – Copied from German Wikipedia (uploaded by de:Benutzer:Stefan Kühn). Originally from [1], Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=57631