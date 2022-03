Ballade du jour: Scarborough Fair

Are you going to Scarborough FairParsley, sage, rosemary, and thymeRemember me to one who lives thereFor once she was a true love of mine

Tell her to make me a cambric shirt…

Without any seam or fine needlework..

Tell her to wash it in yonder dry well

Where water ne’er sprung nor drop of rain fell

Tell her to dry it on yonder thorn

Which never bore blossom since Adam was born

Now he has asked me questions three

I hope he will answer as many for me

Oh, will you find me an acre of land

Between the sea foam and the sea sand

Oh, will you plow it with a lamb’s horn

And sow it all over with one peppercorn

Oh, will you reap it with a sickle of leather

And tie it all up with a peacock’s feather