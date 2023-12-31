Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Nuclear War

Sun Ra was naar eigen zeggen afkomstig van Saturnus, maar dat wil natuurlijk niet zeggen dat hij zich geen zorgen maakte over ons ordinaire stervelingen. Nuclear War is droogkomisch, maar het punt is duidelijk: If they push that button/Your ass got to go/What you gonna do/Without your ass. Wat het eigenlijk wel aardig samenvat.



Nuclear war (yeah)

They talkin’ about (yeah)

Nuclear war (yeah)
They talkin' about (yeah)
Nuclear war (yeah)
It's a motherfucker
Don't you know

Don’t you know

They talkin’ about

Nuclear war (yeah) It’s a motherfucker, don’t you know

(If they push that button, your ass gotta go)

It’s a motherfucker, don’t you know

If they push that button, your ass gotta go

It’s a motherfucker, don’t you know

If they push that button, your ass gotta go They talkin’ about (yeah)

If they push that button (if they push that button)

Your ass gotta go (your ass gotta go)

If they push that button (if they push that button)



Your ass got to go (your ass got to go)
If they push that button (if they push that button)
Your ass got to go (your ass got to go)
Gonna blast you (gonna blast you)
So high in the sky (so high in the sky)
You can kiss your ass goodbye (kiss your ass goodbye)

Nuclear war (nuclear war)

Tell ‘em about it Tyrone



It's a motherfucker, don't you know
If they push that button (if they push that button)
Your ass got to go (Your ass got to go)
What you gonna do (what you gonna do)
Without your ass (without your ass)

Nuclear war (nuclear war)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By see above – National Archives.gov, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=441590