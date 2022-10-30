Antisemitisme kan weer in de VS (en op Twitter)

Pyt van der Galiën

Antisemitisme is weer helemaal toppie in de VS. Tijdens een American Football wedstrijd in Jacksonville, Florida kregen de toeschouwers dit voorgeschoteld:

Aan de andere kant van het land, nabij Los Angeles:

Volgens Kanye West beheersen de Joden de entertainment-industrie in de VS en zijn ze er op uit hem persoonlijk kapot te maken. Kanye’s paranoïde gebazel leidde tot een ban op Twitter, maar inmiddels mag Ye – zoals hij tegenwoordig heet – zijn idiote gedachten weer delen met de rest van de wereld. Voor de nazi’s aanleiding eens te testen hoe diep het water is nu Elon Musk – ook niet vies van een samenzweringstheorie – het roer overgenomen heeft:

Uitgelichte afbeelding: de voorloper van Twitter – By Bundesarchiv, Bild 133-075 / Unknown / CC-BY-SA 3.0, CC BY-SA 3.0 de, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=5338071

