Antisemitisme kan weer in de VS (en op Twitter)

Antisemitisme is weer helemaal toppie in de VS. Tijdens een American Football wedstrijd in Jacksonville, Florida kregen de toeschouwers dit voorgeschoteld:

This was projected at end of Florida/Georgia game in Jacksonville. DeSantis was also at game and am sure he will say nothing about this as usual. pic.twitter.com/NIZF6m5ZGj — Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) October 30, 2022

View from my hotel room just now. It was first projected onto the side of the wells fargo building and then stopped, and then moved down to this building. pic.twitter.com/fCQQC7FSMO — sophie (@sophieblews) October 30, 2022

Aan de andere kant van het land, nabij Los Angeles:

Jon Minadeo II – the same white supremacist that hung the “Kanye is right about the Jews” banner on the 405 in LA – came back last night, this time to project his disgusting vitriol. Caution ⚠️ – hateful language warning pic.twitter.com/TWNmU4PYKJ — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 29, 2022

Volgens Kanye West beheersen de Joden de entertainment-industrie in de VS en zijn ze er op uit hem persoonlijk kapot te maken. Kanye’s paranoïde gebazel leidde tot een ban op Twitter, maar inmiddels mag Ye – zoals hij tegenwoordig heet – zijn idiote gedachten weer delen met de rest van de wereld. Voor de nazi’s aanleiding eens te testen hoe diep het water is nu Elon Musk – ook niet vies van een samenzweringstheorie – het roer overgenomen heeft:

