Antifascistische klassieker du jour: If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

De eerste Britse nummer 1 hit van de Manic Street Preachers, opmerkelijk voor een song met een toch behoorlijk militante boodschap. De song gaat over de Spaanse Burgeroorlog (1936-1939), waarin een bonte coalitie van anarchisten, socialisten, communisten en liberalen vocht tegen de door Mussolini en Hitler gesteunde fascistische eenheden van generaal Franco.

De titel verwijst naar een poster uit die jaren waarin werd gewaarschuwd dat de Britten als volgenden aan beurt zouden zijn als de fascisten in Spanje niet een kopje kleiner werden gemaakt. De voorspelling kwam uit: de fascisten wérden niet tegengehouden in Spanje en de Britten wáren als volgende aan de beurt.

So if I can shoot rabbits/Then I can shoot fascists is een bekende uitspraak van een mijnwerker uit Wales die als vrijwilliger vocht voor de Internationale Brigades.

[Verse 1]

The future teaches you to be alone

The present to be afraid and cold

So if I can shoot rabbits

Then I can shoot fascists

Bullets for your brain today

But we’ll forget it all again

Monuments put from pen to paper

Turns me into a gutless wonder

[Chorus]

And if you tolerate this, then your children will be next

And if you tolerate this, then your children will be next

Will be next, will be next, will be next

[Verse 2]

Gravity keeps my head down

Or is it maybe shame

At being so young and being so vain?

Holes in your head today

But I’m a pacifist

I’ve walked La Ramblas

But not with real intent

[Chorus]

And if you tolerate this, then your children will be next

And if you tolerate this, then your children will be next

Will be next, will be next, will be next

[Bridge]

And on the street tonight, an old man plays

With newspaper cuttings of his glory days

[Chorus]

And if you tolerate this, then your children will be next

And if you tolerate this, then your children will be next

Will be next, will be next, will be next