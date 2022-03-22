Als je ooit een vriend nodig hebt. Alternatieve 1741-1760

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1741. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – S.O.B.
1742. Julie Grant – Come to me


1743. Kinks – Waterloo sunset
1744. Alex Chilton – Hook of crook


1745. Placebo – The bitter end
1746. Boris – Farewell


1747. Paragons – The tide is high
1748. Prince Lincoln – True experience


1749. Cornell Campbell – Jah Jah me no born Yah
1750. Supercharger – She’s so cool


1751. X-Ray Spex – Oh bondage! Up yours!
1752. The Smiths – This charming man


1753. Claw Boys Claw – SHake it on the rocks
1754. Sonic Youth – Starpower


1755. The Gories – Sister Ann
1756. Bonobo & Bajka – Nightlite


1757. Air – Run
1758. Plaid & Benet Walsh – Eyen


1759. 16 Horsepower – Black Soul Choir
1760. Roni Size – Destination

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gwendolyn Lee – CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97357726

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.