Als je ooit een vriend nodig hebt. Alternatieve 1741-1760



1741. Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats – S.O.B.

1742. Julie Grant – Come to me



1743. Kinks – Waterloo sunset

1744. Alex Chilton – Hook of crook



1745. Placebo – The bitter end

1746. Boris – Farewell



1747. Paragons – The tide is high

1748. Prince Lincoln – True experience



1749. Cornell Campbell – Jah Jah me no born Yah

1750. Supercharger – She’s so cool



1751. X-Ray Spex – Oh bondage! Up yours!

1752. The Smiths – This charming man



1753. Claw Boys Claw – SHake it on the rocks

1754. Sonic Youth – Starpower



1755. The Gories – Sister Ann

1756. Bonobo & Bajka – Nightlite



1757. Air – Run

1758. Plaid & Benet Walsh – Eyen



1759. 16 Horsepower – Black Soul Choir

1760. Roni Size – Destination

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Gwendolyn Lee – CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97357726