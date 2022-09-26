Als de liefde instort

Prefab Sprout is nog nooit langsgekomen hier, alweer een ontoelaatbare lacune!
Als je niet in snikken uitbreekt bij dit lied over verloren liefde heb je geen hart, punt.
My love and I, we work well together
But often we’re apart
Absence makes the heart lose weight, yeah,
Till love breaks down, love breaks down
Oh my, oh my, have you seen the weather
The sweet september rain
Rain on me like no other
Until I drown, until I drown
When love breaks down
The things you do
To stop the truth from hurting you
When love breaks down
The lies we tell,
They only serve to fool ourselves,
When love breaks down
The things you do
To stop the truth from hurting you
When love breaks down
The things you do
To stop the truth from hurting you
When love breaks down,
Love breaks down
My love and I, we are boxing clever
She’ll never crowd me out
Fall be free as old confetti
And paint the town, paint the town
When love breaks down
The things you do
To stop the truth from hurting you
When love breaks down
The lies we tell,
They only serve to fool ourselves,
When love breaks down
The things you do
To stop the truth from hurting you
When love breaks down
You join the wrecks
Who leave their hearts for easy sex
When love breaks down
When love breaks down
When love breaks down, 1985
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By CBS – Original publication: 1988Immediate source: https://www.sproutology.co.uk/collecting-2/ebay-item-of-the-week-november-30th-2019/, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=63563991