Alles moet anders. Alternatieve 1321-1340



1321. Doors – L.A. woman

1322. The Raveonettes – Ode to L.A.



1323. Amédé Ardoin – Les blues de voyage

1324. Zabella Panousian – Groung



1325. Bert Cools, Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė, Jean-Christophe Bonnafous & Jauna Muzika Choir – Alma

1326. O.C. Smith – The son of Hickory Hollers Tramp



1327. Quincy Jones – Everything must change

1328. Buffalo Springfield – For what it’s worth



1329. Beggars Opera – Get your dog off me

1330. John Hiatt – Tennessee plates



1331. Lene Lovich – Lucky number

1332. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Into my arms



1333. Sonny Rollins Quartet –God bless the child

1334. Willie Nelson – I never cared for you



1335. The xx – Say something loving

1336. Pretty Things – October 26



1337. Jazzanova ft. Clara Hill – No use

1338. Jethro Tull – Hunting girl



1339. King Crimson – Fracture

1340. Finlay Quaye – Even after all

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer: Joop van Bilsen (ANEFO) – GaHetNa (Nationaal Archief NL) NL-HaNA 2.24.01.04 0 917-6653, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=59422418