Alles moet anders. Alternatieve 1321-1340

1321. Doors – L.A. woman
1322. The Raveonettes – Ode to L.A.
1323. Amédé Ardoin – Les blues de voyage
1324. Zabella Panousian – Groung
1325. Bert Cools, Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė, Jean-Christophe Bonnafous & Jauna Muzika Choir – Alma
1326. O.C. Smith – The son of Hickory Hollers Tramp
1327. Quincy Jones – Everything must change
1328. Buffalo Springfield – For what it’s worth
1329. Beggars Opera – Get your dog off me
1330. John Hiatt – Tennessee plates
1331. Lene Lovich – Lucky number
1332. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Into my arms
1333. Sonny Rollins Quartet –God bless the child
1334. Willie Nelson – I never cared for you
1335. The xx – Say something loving
1336. Pretty Things – October 26
1337. Jazzanova ft. Clara Hill – No use
1338. Jethro Tull – Hunting girl
1339. King Crimson – Fracture
1340. Finlay Quaye – Even after all
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photographer: Joop van Bilsen (ANEFO) – GaHetNa (Nationaal Archief NL) NL-HaNA 2.24.01.04 0 917-6653, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=59422418