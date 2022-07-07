A Few Words In Defense Of My Country

Geschreven na een tournee door Europa tijdens het bewind van George Bush jr, toen de populariteit van de VS zich op een dieptepunt bevond: “I wrote it because I thought the Bush adminstration would be one of the worst of my lifetime, maybe the worst we’d ever have. Little did I know Donald Trump would make him look like Winston Churchill”. Mooiste (en wat mij betreft merkwaardig ontroerende) regels: We don’t want your love/And respect at this point is pretty much out of the question/But in times like these/We sure could use a friend.

Noot: uiteraard zijn de vergelijkingen met Hitler, Caligula en Stalin opzettelijk absurd.

I’d like to say a few words

In defense of our country

Whose people aren’t bad

Nor are they mean

Now the leaders we have

While they’re the worst that we’ve had

Are hardly the worst

This poor world has seen

Let’s turn history’s pages, shall we?

Take the Caesars for example

Within the first few of them

They were sleeping with their sister

Stashing little boys in swimming pools

And burning down the city

And one of ‘em, one of ‘em

Appointed his own horse to be Consul of the Empire

That’s like vice president or somethin’

That’s not a very good example right now, is it?

But here’s one

The Spanish Inquisition, that’s a good one

Put people in a terrible position

I don’t even like to think about it

Well sometimes I like to think about it

Just a few words in defense of our country

Whose time at the top

Could be coming to an end

We don’t want your love

And respect at this point is pretty much out of the question

But in times like these

We sure could use a friend

Hitler

Stalin

Men who need no introduction

King Leopold of Belgium, that’s right

Everyone thinks he’s so great

Well he owned The Congo, and he tore it up too

He took the diamonds

He took the silver

He took the gold

You know what he left them with?

Malaria

A President once said

“The only thing we have to fear is fear itself”

Now, we’re supposed to be afraid

It’s patriotic in fact and color-coded

And what are we supposed to be afraid of?

Why of being afraid

That’s what terror means, doesn’t it?

That’s what it used to mean

You know it kind of pisses me off

That this Supreme Court is going to outlive me

A couple of young Italian fellas and a brother on the Court now, too

But I defy you, anywhere in the world

To find me two Italians as tightassed as the two Italians we got

And as for the brother, well

Pluto’s not a planet anymore either

The end of an Empire is messy at best

This Empire is ending

Like all the rest

Like the Spanish Armada adrift on the sea

We’re adrift in the land of the brave and the home of the free

Goodbye

Goodbye

Goodbye

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By White House photo by Eric Draper – http://www.whitehouse.gov/news/releases/2005/11/images/20051129-2_g8o4462jpg-515h.html, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4134224