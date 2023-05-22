Zo in mijn sas met Adidas

Ophef, dat is precies wat een Logo nodig heeft. Het heerlijke onmogelijke antikapitalisme van hen die de heersende orde juist aanbidden, behalve (en dan komt er een lijstje waar de honden geen brood van lusten). Een lekkere rap ten antwoord uit 1985, als ik het mij goed herinner.
My Adidas
walked through concert doors
and roamed all over coliseum floors
I stepped on stage, at Live Aid
All the people gave and the poor got paid
And out of speakers I did speak
I wore my sneakers but I’m not a sneak
My Adidas cuts the sand of a foreign land
with mic in hand I cold took command
my Adidas and me, close as can be
we make a mean team, my Adidas and me
we get around together, rhyme forever
and we won’t be mad when worn in bad weather
My Adidas..
My Adidas..
My Adidas
standin on 2 Fifth St.
funky fresh and yes cold on my feet
with no shoe string in em, I did not win em
I bought em off the Ave with the black Lee denim
I like to sport em that’s why I bought em
a sucker tried to steal em so I caught em and I fought em
and I walk down the street and I bop to the beat
with Lee on my legs and adidas on my feet
and now I just standin here shooting the gif
me and D and my Adidas standing on 2 Fifth
My Adidas..
My Adidas..
Now
me and my Adidas do the illest things
we like to stomp out pimps with diamond rings
we slay all suckers who perpetrate
and lay down law from state to state
we travel on gravel, dirt road or street
I wear my Adidas when I rock the beat
on stage front page every show I go
it’s Adidas on my feet high top or low
My Adidas..
My Adidas..
Now the Adidas I possess for one man is rare
myself homeboy got 50 pair
got blue and black cause I like to chill
and yellow and green when it’s time to get ill
got a pair that I wear when I’m playin ball
with the heal inside make me 10 feet tall
my Adidas only bring good news
and they are not used as selling shoes
they’re black and white, white with black stripe
the ones I like to wear when I rock the mic
on the strength of our famous university
we took the beat from the street and put it on TV
my Adidas are seen on the movie screen
Hollywood knows we’re good if you know what I mean
we started in the alley, now we chill in Cali
and I won’t trade my Adidas for no beat up Bally’s
My Adidas..
My Adidas, Run DMC
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Jeff Pinilla – https://vimeo.com/28163656, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=73911570