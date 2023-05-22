Zo in mijn sas met Adidas

Ophef, dat is precies wat een Logo nodig heeft. Het heerlijke onmogelijke antikapitalisme van hen die de heersende orde juist aanbidden, behalve (en dan komt er een lijstje waar de honden geen brood van lusten). Een lekkere rap ten antwoord uit 1985, als ik het mij goed herinner.

My Adidas

walked through concert doors

and roamed all over coliseum floors

I stepped on stage, at Live Aid

All the people gave and the poor got paid

And out of speakers I did speak

I wore my sneakers but I’m not a sneak

My Adidas cuts the sand of a foreign land

with mic in hand I cold took command

my Adidas and me, close as can be

we make a mean team, my Adidas and me

we get around together, rhyme forever

and we won’t be mad when worn in bad weather

My Adidas..

My Adidas..

My Adidas

standin on 2 Fifth St.

funky fresh and yes cold on my feet

with no shoe string in em, I did not win em

I bought em off the Ave with the black Lee denim

I like to sport em that’s why I bought em

a sucker tried to steal em so I caught em and I fought em

and I walk down the street and I bop to the beat

with Lee on my legs and adidas on my feet

and now I just standin here shooting the gif

me and D and my Adidas standing on 2 Fifth

My Adidas..

My Adidas..

Now

me and my Adidas do the illest things

we like to stomp out pimps with diamond rings

we slay all suckers who perpetrate

and lay down law from state to state

we travel on gravel, dirt road or street

I wear my Adidas when I rock the beat

on stage front page every show I go

it’s Adidas on my feet high top or low

My Adidas..

My Adidas..

Now the Adidas I possess for one man is rare

myself homeboy got 50 pair

got blue and black cause I like to chill

and yellow and green when it’s time to get ill

got a pair that I wear when I’m playin ball

with the heal inside make me 10 feet tall

my Adidas only bring good news

and they are not used as selling shoes

they’re black and white, white with black stripe

the ones I like to wear when I rock the mic

on the strength of our famous university

we took the beat from the street and put it on TV

my Adidas are seen on the movie screen

Hollywood knows we’re good if you know what I mean

we started in the alley, now we chill in Cali

and I won’t trade my Adidas for no beat up Bally’s

My Adidas..



My Adidas, Run DMC

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Jeff Pinilla – https://vimeo.com/28163656, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=73911570