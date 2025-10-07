Zit iemand in de Dallas (dat gebeurt!)

Countryrock – Steely Dan is ooit zo begonnen, en zo werden ze gecoverd door Poco…
I lived in no holy house but the Grand Hotel
The back streets of this old town I know so well
And I drunk of no holy wine save muscatel;
Now my friend , I’ve got to go
You tell everyone I know
I’m sayin’ goodbye, bye, bye, Dallas;
I can’t stay
Should have been at the palace
Yesterday
Bye, bye, Dallas; got to go
And I remember when they told me so
Right now I’m wonderin’ where
The good times have gone;
All the things I never loved when they wwas mine
Hot city and an empty pocket make a man think on;
I’ve been living low so long
Gotta get back where I belong
I’m sayin’ goodbye, bye, bye, Dallas;
I can’t stay
Should have been at the palace
Yesterday
Bye, bye, Dallas; got to go
And I remember when they told me so
Bye, bye, Dallas;
I can’t stay
Should have been at the palace
Yesterday
Ain’t no bother; it’s understood
Livin’ under cover don’t do no good
Bye, bye, Dallas
Dallas. Veel gedraaid op Caroline in 1973 – het is alleen op single uitgebracht in het VK, waardoor het nog geen hit werd overigens.
Ach, de herinnering: DickJan (Rob van Ewijk) en ik (Rob Gerritsen) leefden ons af en toe uit met Dan time, op de radio, twee uur non-stop Steely Dan. Deze single was evenwel moeilijk te vinden…
