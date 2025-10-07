Zit iemand in de Dallas (dat gebeurt!)

Countryrock – Steely Dan is ooit zo begonnen, en zo werden ze gecoverd door Poco…

I lived in no holy house but the Grand Hotel

The back streets of this old town I know so well

And I drunk of no holy wine save muscatel;

Now my friend , I’ve got to go

You tell everyone I know

I’m sayin’ goodbye, bye, bye, Dallas;

I can’t stay

Should have been at the palace

Yesterday

Bye, bye, Dallas; got to go

And I remember when they told me so

Right now I’m wonderin’ where

The good times have gone;

All the things I never loved when they wwas mine

Hot city and an empty pocket make a man think on;

I’ve been living low so long

Gotta get back where I belong

I’m sayin’ goodbye, bye, bye, Dallas;

I can’t stay

Should have been at the palace

Yesterday

Bye, bye, Dallas; got to go

And I remember when they told me so

Bye, bye, Dallas;

I can’t stay

Should have been at the palace

Yesterday

Ain’t no bother; it’s understood

Livin’ under cover don’t do no good

Bye, bye, Dallas



Dallas. Veel gedraaid op Caroline in 1973 – het is alleen op single uitgebracht in het VK, waardoor het nog geen hit werd overigens.

Ach, de herinnering: DickJan (Rob van Ewijk) en ik (Rob Gerritsen) leefden ons af en toe uit met Dan time, op de radio, twee uur non-stop Steely Dan. Deze single was evenwel moeilijk te vinden…



