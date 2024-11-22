Zionistische klassieker: Over the rainbow

In de rubriek tot het eind van het jaar zwarte muziek een zionistisch lied dat in het algemeen niet zo gezien wordt. Of wel? De schoorstenen van 1938 hebben een akelige bijsmaak gekregen.

Raad maar welk land er over de regenboog ligt.

Somewhere over the rainbow

Way up high

There’s a land that I heard of

Once in a lullaby

Somewhere over the rainbow

Skies are blue

And the dreams that you dare to dream

Really do come true

Someday I’ll wish upon a star

And wake up where the clouds are far behind me

Where troubles melt like lemon drops

Away above the chimney tops

That’s where you’ll find me

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

Birds fly over the rainbow

Why then, oh, why can’t I?

Somewhere over the rainbow

Bluebirds fly

Birds fly over the rainbow

Why then, oh, why can’t I?

If happy little bluebirds fly

Beyond the rainbow

Why, oh why can’t I?



Patti Labelle & the Bluebelles, 1966

(Meer bekend onder de latere naam Labelle)



The Chanters, 1958