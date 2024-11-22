Zionistische klassieker: Over the rainbow

In de rubriek tot het eind van het jaar zwarte muziek een zionistisch lied dat in het algemeen niet zo gezien wordt. Of wel? De schoorstenen van 1938 hebben een akelige bijsmaak gekregen.
Raad maar welk land er over de regenboog ligt.
Somewhere over the rainbow
Way up high
There’s a land that I heard of
Once in a lullaby
Somewhere over the rainbow
Skies are blue
And the dreams that you dare to dream
Really do come true
Someday I’ll wish upon a star
And wake up where the clouds are far behind me
Where troubles melt like lemon drops
Away above the chimney tops
That’s where you’ll find me
Somewhere over the rainbow
Bluebirds fly
Birds fly over the rainbow
Why then, oh, why can’t I?
Somewhere over the rainbow
Bluebirds fly
Birds fly over the rainbow
Why then, oh, why can’t I?
If happy little bluebirds fly
Beyond the rainbow
Why, oh why can’t I?
Patti Labelle & the Bluebelles, 1966
(Meer bekend onder de latere naam Labelle)
The Chanters, 1958