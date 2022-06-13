Zij is een regenboog

Onze makker Laurent gaat eens naar een rockconcert zeg.

Wordt Mick Jagger geveld door COVID-19. Medelven met beiden…

Deze is nog nooit langsgeweest, een mijner dierbare Stonesnummers.

Een poging tot of proeve van psychedelica.

She comes in colours everywhere

She combs her hair

She’s like a rainbow

Coming, colours in the air

Oh, everywhere

She comes in colours

She comes in colours everywhere

She combs her hair

She’s like a rainbow

Coming, colours in the air

Oh, everywhere

She comes in colours

Have you seen her dressed in blue?

See the sky in front of you

And her face is like a sail

Speck of white so fair and pale

Have you seen a lady fairer?

She comes in colours everywhere

She combs her hair

She’s like a rainbow

Coming, colours in the air

Oh, everywhere

She comes in colours

Have you seen her all in gold?

Like a queen in days of old

She shoots her colours all around

Like a sunset going down

Have you seen a lady fairer?

She comes in colours everywhere

She combs her hair

She’s like a rainbow

Coming, colours in the air

Oh, everywhere

She comes in colours

She’s like a rainbow

Coming, colours in the air

Oh, everywhere

She comes in colours



She’s a rainbow, 1967

– Uitgelicht Brian Jones, die hier nog gewoon meespeelt: Door Steve Denenberg – Brian Jones, Statesboro, Georgia, May 4, 1965Uploaded by LongLiveRock, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23812696