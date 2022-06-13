Zij is een regenboog

Onze makker Laurent gaat eens naar een rockconcert zeg.
Wordt Mick Jagger geveld door COVID-19. Medelven met beiden…
Deze is nog nooit langsgeweest, een mijner dierbare Stonesnummers.
Een poging tot of proeve van psychedelica.
She comes in colours everywhere
She combs her hair
She’s like a rainbow
Coming, colours in the air
Oh, everywhere
She comes in colours
She comes in colours everywhere
She combs her hair
She’s like a rainbow
Coming, colours in the air
Oh, everywhere
She comes in colours
Have you seen her dressed in blue?
See the sky in front of you
And her face is like a sail
Speck of white so fair and pale
Have you seen a lady fairer?
She comes in colours everywhere
She combs her hair
She’s like a rainbow
Coming, colours in the air
Oh, everywhere
She comes in colours
Have you seen her all in gold?
Like a queen in days of old
She shoots her colours all around
Like a sunset going down
Have you seen a lady fairer?
She comes in colours everywhere
She combs her hair
She’s like a rainbow
Coming, colours in the air
Oh, everywhere
She comes in colours
She’s like a rainbow
Coming, colours in the air
Oh, everywhere
She comes in colours
She’s a rainbow, 1967
– Uitgelicht Brian Jones, die hier nog gewoon meespeelt: Door Steve Denenberg – Brian Jones, Statesboro, Georgia, May 4, 1965Uploaded by LongLiveRock, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23812696