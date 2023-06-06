Ze ziet het niet. Astrud Gilberto ruste in vrede

In 1964 stond het in de Britse hitlijst, ik herinner mij Simon Dee die het aankondigde als een nummer van Stan Getz. De zangeres was niet terzake.

Maar bij haar overlijden (gisteren) wordt het HAAR nummer genoemd, en hoe dan ook, het is nog niet langsgeweest hier. Toen het in 1983 op 12″ opnieuw werd uitgebracht was het wel onder de naam Astrud Gilberto, al was ze kort na het opnemen van dit nummer gescheiden van João Gilberto, die het Portugese deel van het lied zingt.

Olha que coisa mais linda, mais cheia de graça

É ela a menina que vem e que passa

Num doce balanço a caminho do mar

Moça do corpo dourado do sol de Ipanema

O seu balançado é mais que um poema

É a coisa mais linda que eu já vi passar

Ah, por que estou tão sozinho?

Ah, por que tudo é tão triste?

Ah, a beleza que existe

A beleza que não é só minha

Que também passa sozinha

Ah, se ela soubesse

Que quando ela passa

O mundo sorrindo se enche de graça

E fica mais lindo por causa do amor

Tall and tan and young and lovely

The girl from Ipanema goes walking

And when she passes, each one she passes goes “ah!”

When she walks she’s like a samba that

Swings so cool and sways so gently

That when she passes, each one

she passes goes “ah!”

Oh, but he watches her sadly

How can he tell her he loves her?

Yes, he would give his heart gladly

But each day when she walks to the sea

She looks straight ahead not at he

Tall and tan and young and lovely

The girl from Ipanema goes walking

And when she passes he smiles

But she doesn’t see

Oh, but he sees her so sadly

How can he tell her he loves her?

Yes, he would give his heart gladly

But each day when she walks to the sea

She looks straight ahead not at he

Tall and tan and young and lovely

The girl from Ipanema goes walking

And when she passes he smiles

But she doesn’t see

She just doesn’t see

No, she doesn’t see

But she doesn’t see

She doesn’t see

No, she doesn’t see

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Kroon, Ron / Anefo – Optreden van de Amerikaans-Braziliaans zangeres Astrud GilbertoDutch National Archives, The Hague, Fotocollectie Algemeen Nederlands Persbureau (ANeFo), 1945-1989,Auteursrechthebbende Nationaal Archief CC-BY-SA, Nummer toegang 2.24.01.05 Bestanddeelnummer 919-6267, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23114233