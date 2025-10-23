…Wuif ten afscheid

De muziekrubriek hier is ingesteld toen Laurent zich beklaagde over de kutmuziek zoals Joop Visser het noemt, op Radio 1. Vooral Soft Cell met Tainted love werd wat hem betrof te vaak gedraaid. Ik zette het origineel in en we hadden een nieuwe rubriek. Die juist in deze tijden van ellende geliefd is ter redactie.

En toen stierf David Ball, de helft van Soft Cell.

Standing in the door of the Pink Flamingo

Crying in the rain

It was a kind of so so love

And I’m going to make sure it never

Happens again

You and I

It had to be

The standing joke of the year

You were a sleep around

A lost and found

And not for me, I fear

I tried to make it work

You in a cocktail skirt and me in a suit

(Well, it just wasn’t me)

You’re used to wearing less

And now your life’s a mess

So insecure you see

I put up with all the scenes

And this is one scene

That’s going to be played my way

Take your hands off me

I don’t belong to you, you see

Take a look at my face

For the last time

I never knew you

You never knew me

Say hello goodbye

Say hello wave goodbye

Under the deep red light

I can see the makeup sliding down

Hey, little girl, you will always make up

So take off that unbecoming frown

What about me – well

I’ll find someone

That’s not going cheap in the sales

A nice little housewife

Who’ll give me a steady life

And won’t keep going off the rails

Take your hands off me

I don’t belong to you, you see

Take a look at my face

For the last time

I never knew you

You never knew me

Say hello goodbye

Say hello wave goodbye

We’ve been involved for quite a while now

And to keep you secret has been hell

We’re strangers meeting for the first time, O.K.?

Just smile and say hello

Say hello then wave goodbye

Say hello then wave goodbye

Say hello then wave goodbye

Say hello then wave goodbye

Say hello, wave goodbye

Say hello then wave goodbye

Say hello, say goodbye

GOODBYE

Say goodbye

Say goodbye

Goodbye!



Say hello, wave goodbye, 1982

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Distributed by Sire Records – This photo is extracted from a public domain original.U.S. Press Kit for The Art Of Falling Apart at Worthpoint991.com, eil.com, No copyright markings visible with photo.Photo scan, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=129320400