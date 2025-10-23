…Wuif ten afscheid

De muziekrubriek hier is ingesteld toen Laurent zich beklaagde over de kutmuziek zoals Joop Visser het noemt, op Radio 1. Vooral Soft Cell met Tainted love werd wat hem betrof te vaak gedraaid. Ik zette het origineel in en we hadden een nieuwe rubriek. Die juist in deze tijden van ellende geliefd is ter redactie.
En toen stierf David Ball, de helft van Soft Cell.
Standing in the door of the Pink Flamingo
Crying in the rain
It was a kind of so so love
And I’m going to make sure it never
Happens again
You and I
It had to be
The standing joke of the year
You were a sleep around
A lost and found
And not for me, I fear
I tried to make it work
You in a cocktail skirt and me in a suit
(Well, it just wasn’t me)
You’re used to wearing less
And now your life’s a mess
So insecure you see
I put up with all the scenes
And this is one scene
That’s going to be played my way
Take your hands off me
I don’t belong to you, you see
Take a look at my face
For the last time
I never knew you
You never knew me
Say hello goodbye
Say hello wave goodbye
Under the deep red light
I can see the makeup sliding down
Hey, little girl, you will always make up
So take off that unbecoming frown
What about me – well
I’ll find someone
That’s not going cheap in the sales
A nice little housewife
Who’ll give me a steady life
And won’t keep going off the rails
Take your hands off me
I don’t belong to you, you see
Take a look at my face
For the last time
I never knew you
You never knew me
Say hello goodbye
Say hello wave goodbye
We’ve been involved for quite a while now
And to keep you secret has been hell
We’re strangers meeting for the first time, O.K.?
Just smile and say hello
Say hello then wave goodbye
Say hello then wave goodbye
Say hello then wave goodbye
Say hello then wave goodbye
Say hello, wave goodbye
Say hello then wave goodbye
Say hello, say goodbye
GOODBYE
Say goodbye
Say goodbye
Goodbye!
Say hello, wave goodbye, 1982
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Distributed by Sire Records – This photo is extracted from a public domain original.U.S. Press Kit for The Art Of Falling Apart at Worthpoint991.com, eil.com, No copyright markings visible with photo.Photo scan, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=129320400