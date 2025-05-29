Het leven van een working class hero gaat niet altijd over rozen. Om vijf uur ’s ochtends sta je je al af te beulen in de mijn, het loon staat in geen verhouding tot de geleverde arbeid en aan het eind van de week ben je te moe om je te ontspannen. Waarna op maandag het hele circus opnieuw begint.
Working in the Coal Mine is geschreven door Allen Toussaint. Lee Dorsey scoorde er in 1966 een grote hit mee. Sommige mensen geven de voorkeur aan de versie van Devo, maar persoonlijk vind ik dat helemaal niks vanwege geen greintje soul. Oordeel zelf.
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Five o’clock in the morning
I’m already up and gone
Lord, I’m so tired
How long can this go on
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
‘Cause I work every morning
Hauling coal by the ton
But when Saturday rolls around
I’m too tired to have any fun
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Lord, I’m so tired
How long can this go on?
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Five o’clock in the morning
I’m already up and gone
Lord, I’m so tired
How long can this go on
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
‘Cause I work every morning
Hauling coal by the ton
But when Saturday rolls around
I’m too tired to have any fun
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Working in the coal mine
Going down, down, down
Working in the coal mine
Whoop, I wanna sit down
Lord, I’m so tired
How long can this go on?
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Corn, Jack, 1929-, Photographer – Wikimedia commons File:FIRST SHIFT OF MINERS AT THE VIRGINIA-POCAHONTAS COAL COMPANY MINE ^4 NEAR RICHLANDS, VIRGINIA, LEAVING THE ELEVATOR…. – NARA – 556393.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=53901579