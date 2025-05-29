Het leven van een working class hero gaat niet altijd over rozen. Om vijf uur ’s ochtends sta je je al af te beulen in de mijn, het loon staat in geen verhouding tot de geleverde arbeid en aan het eind van de week ben je te moe om je te ontspannen. Waarna op maandag het hele circus opnieuw begint.

Working in the Coal Mine is geschreven door Allen Toussaint. Lee Dorsey scoorde er in 1966 een grote hit mee. Sommige mensen geven de voorkeur aan de versie van Devo, maar persoonlijk vind ik dat helemaal niks vanwege geen greintje soul. Oordeel zelf.

Working in the coal mine

Going down, down, down

Working in the coal mine

Whoop, I wanna sit down

Working in the coal mine

Going down, down, down

Working in the coal mine

Whoop, I wanna sit down

Five o’clock in the morning

I’m already up and gone

Lord, I’m so tired

How long can this go on

Working in the coal mine

Going down, down, down

Working in the coal mine

Whoop, I wanna sit down

Working in the coal mine

Going down, down, down

Working in the coal mine

Whoop, I wanna sit down

‘Cause I work every morning

Hauling coal by the ton

But when Saturday rolls around

I’m too tired to have any fun

Working in the coal mine

Going down, down, down

Working in the coal mine

Whoop, I wanna sit down

Working in the coal mine

Going down, down, down

Working in the coal mine

Whoop, I wanna sit down

Lord, I’m so tired

How long can this go on?

