Wij durven arm te zijn!

Het is Burns Night, het is ’s mans geboortedag die herdacht wordt, met haggis, neeps and tatties en declamatie.

“Haggis” schrikt menigeen af vanwege de ingrediënten, ik begrijp dat niet. Er is inmiddels vegetarische te vinden, moet je wel een Britse speciaalzaak bij de hand hebben (en die heb ik niet meer, boehoe).

De ode aan de mens, onafhankelijk van geest, en de onontkoombare algemene verbroedering. Het wordt als maçonniek aangeduid, vergeet niet dat de vrijmetselarij veel heeft bijgedragen aan de totstandkoming van de arbeidersbeweging en het vrije denken, in Nederland zeker.

De “man” dient men nu echt als “mens” te zien.

Is there for honest poverty

That hings his head, an’ a’ that;

The coward slave – we pass him by,

We dare be poor for a’ that!

For a’ that, an’ a’ that,

Our toils obscure an’ a’ that,

The rank is but the guinea’s stamp,

The man’s the gowd for a’ that.

What though on hamely fare we dine,

Wear hoddin grey, an’ a’ that?

Gie fools their silks, and knaves their wine,

A man’s a man for a’ that.

For a’ that, an’ a’ that,

Their tinsel show, an’ a’ that,

The honest man, tho’ e’er sae poor,

Is king o’ men for a’ that.

Ye see yon birkie ca’d a lord,

Wha struts, an’ stares, an’ a’ that;

Tho’ hundreds worship at his word,

He’s but a coof for a’ that.

For a’ that, an’ a’ that,

His ribband, star, an’ a’ that,

The man o’ independent mind

He looks an’ laughs at a’ that.

A prince can mak a belted knight,

A marquise, duke, an’ a’ that;

But an honest man’s aboon his might,

Gude faith, he maunna fa’ that!

For a’ that, an’ a’ that,

Their dignities an’ a’ that,

The pith o’ sense, an’ pride o’ worth,

Are higher rank than a’ that.

Then let us pray that come it may,

(As come it will for a’ that,)

That Sense and Worth, o’er a’ the earth,

Shall bear the gree, an’ a’ that.

For a’ that, an’ a’ that,

It’s comin yet for a’ that

That man tae man, the world o’er,

Shall brithers be for a’ that.



Een keukentafeluitvoering, Lionel McLellend, A man’s a man for a’that

David Methven & The Munro’s

