Wie niet weg is is gezien

Een dansvloerklassieker waarvan ik niet wist dat die onder een andere titel oorspronkelijk van Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs is…

Ready or not, here I come

Gee, that used to be such fun

Apples, peaches, pumpkin pie

Who’s not ready? Holler “I”

That’s a game we used to play, yeah

Hide and seek was its name, uh-huh

[Refrein] Ready or not, here I comeGee, that used to be such funI always used to find a hiding placeTimes have changedWell, I’m one step behind yaBut still I can’t find ya [Verse 2] Apple, peaches, pumpkin pieYou were young and so was INow that we’ve grown up it seemsYou just keep ignoring me, oh-whoa [Refrein]

I’ll find you anywhere you go

I’m gonna look high and low

You can’t escape this love of mine

Anytime

Well, I’ll sneak up behind you

Be careful where I find you

Apple, peaches, pumpkin pie

Soon, your love will be all mine

Then I’m gonna take you home

Marry you so you won’t roam, baby

Marry you so you won’t roam, right now, now, now, huh

[Refrein]

I’ll find you anywhere you go

I’m gonna look high and low

You can’t escape this love of mine

Anytime

Well, I’ll sneak up behind you

Be careful where I find you

Ready or not, yeah yeah yeah (Ready or not, here I come)

Here I come, little baby (Gee that used to be such fun)

It used to be such fun, now, now, now, now, now (Ready or not, here I come)

Here I come, uh-huh (Gee that used to be such fun)

Got ta, got ta, got ta find you (Ready or not, here I come)



Ready or not, 1967



De hitversie van Jay & the Techniques onder de titel Apple, peaches, pumpkin pie, 1967

