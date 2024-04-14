Wie niet weg is is gezien

Een dansvloerklassieker waarvan ik niet wist dat die onder een andere titel oorspronkelijk van Sam the Sham and the Pharaohs is…
Ready or not, here I come
Gee, that used to be such fun
Apples, peaches, pumpkin pie
Who’s not ready? Holler “I”
That’s a game we used to play, yeah
Hide and seek was its name, uh-huh
Gee, that used to be such fun
I always used to find a hiding place
Times have changed
Well, I’m one step behind ya
But still I can’t find ya [Verse 2] Apple, peaches, pumpkin pie
You were young and so was I
Now that we’ve grown up it seems
You just keep ignoring me, oh-whoa [Refrein]
I’ll find you anywhere you go
I’m gonna look high and low
You can’t escape this love of mine
Anytime
Well, I’ll sneak up behind you
Be careful where I find you
Apple, peaches, pumpkin pie
Soon, your love will be all mine
Then I’m gonna take you home
Marry you so you won’t roam, baby
Marry you so you won’t roam, right now, now, now, huh
I’ll find you anywhere you go
I’m gonna look high and low
You can’t escape this love of mine
Anytime
Well, I’ll sneak up behind you
Be careful where I find you
Ready or not, yeah yeah yeah (Ready or not, here I come)
Here I come, little baby (Gee that used to be such fun)
It used to be such fun, now, now, now, now, now (Ready or not, here I come)
Here I come, uh-huh (Gee that used to be such fun)
Got ta, got ta, got ta find you (Ready or not, here I come)
Ready or not, 1967
De hitversie van Jay & the Techniques onder de titel Apple, peaches, pumpkin pie, 1967
