West Virginia: Pleasant Valley Sunday

De Monkees waren de Spice Girls, de One Direction en noem al die nepgroepen maar, van hun tijd.

Een belangrijk verschil is dat ze steeds voortreffelijk materiaal te verwerken kregen, van John C. Stewart, Neil Diamond en in dit geval Goffin & King. En Michael Nesmith had zelf wel wat in huis als liedjesschrijver.

Goffin & King schetsen het geestdodende leven in een buitenwijk. Er zijn veel Pleasant Valleys in de VS. West Virginia is het dichtst bij waar het toenmalige schrijversechtpaar woonde.

The local rock group down the street

Is trying hard to learn this song

They serenade the weekend squire

Who just came out to mow his lawn

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Sunday)

Charcoal burning everywhere

Rows of houses that are all the same

And no one seems to care

See Mrs. Gray she’s proud today

Because her roses are in bloom

And Mr. Green he’s so serene

He’s got a TV in every room

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Sunday)

Here in status symbol land

Mothers complain about how hard life is

And the kids just don’t understand

Creature comfort goals

They only numb my soul

And make it hard for me to see

My thoughts all seem to stray

To places far away

I need a change of scenery

Ta ta-ta ta, ta ta-ta ta

Ta ta-ta ta, ta ta-ta ta (Ahh)

Ta ta-ta ta, ta ta-ta ta

Ta ta-ta ta, ta ta-ta ta (Ahh)

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Sunday)

Charcoal burnin’ everywhere

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday

Here in status symbol land

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)

Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)



1967

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=46382732