West Virginia: Pleasant Valley Sunday

De Monkees waren de Spice Girls, de One Direction en noem al die nepgroepen maar, van hun tijd.
Een belangrijk verschil is dat ze steeds voortreffelijk materiaal te verwerken kregen, van John C. Stewart, Neil Diamond en in dit geval Goffin & King. En Michael Nesmith had zelf wel wat in huis als liedjesschrijver.
Goffin & King schetsen het geestdodende leven in een buitenwijk. Er zijn veel Pleasant Valleys in de VS. West Virginia is het dichtst bij waar het toenmalige schrijversechtpaar woonde.
The local rock group down the street
Is trying hard to learn this song
They serenade the weekend squire
Who just came out to mow his lawn
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Sunday)
Charcoal burning everywhere
Rows of houses that are all the same
And no one seems to care
See Mrs. Gray she’s proud today
Because her roses are in bloom
And Mr. Green he’s so serene
He’s got a TV in every room
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Sunday)
Here in status symbol land
Mothers complain about how hard life is
And the kids just don’t understand
Creature comfort goals
They only numb my soul
And make it hard for me to see
My thoughts all seem to stray
To places far away
I need a change of scenery
Ta ta-ta ta, ta ta-ta ta
Ta ta-ta ta, ta ta-ta ta (Ahh)
Ta ta-ta ta, ta ta-ta ta
Ta ta-ta ta, ta ta-ta ta (Ahh)
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Sunday)
Charcoal burnin’ everywhere
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday
Here in status symbol land
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)
Another Pleasant Valley Sunday (Ah, Pleasant Valley Sunday)
1967
