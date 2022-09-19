Nee, niet Vera Lynn, maar Johnny Cash.
We’ll meet again,
Don’t know where,
Don’t know when
But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day
Keep smiling through,
Just like you always do
‘Til the blue skies drive the dark clouds far away
So will you please say “Hello”
To the folks that I know?
Tell them I won’t be long
They’ll be happy to know
That as you saw me go
I was singing this song
2002
En gaan over tot de orde van de dag.
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Joel Baldwin – LOOK Magazine, April 29, 1969. p.72, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1208091