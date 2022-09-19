Nee, niet Vera Lynn, maar Johnny Cash.

We’ll meet again,

Don’t know where,

Don’t know when

But I know we’ll meet again some sunny day

Keep smiling through,

Just like you always do

‘Til the blue skies drive the dark clouds far away

So will you please say “Hello”

To the folks that I know?

Tell them I won’t be long

They’ll be happy to know

That as you saw me go

I was singing this song

2002

En gaan over tot de orde van de dag.

