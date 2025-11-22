Weg uit San Francisco

San Francisco, daar moet je heen, al dan niet met een bloemetje in je haar. Blues Image had een hit (hun enige) met een nummer over 73 mannen die elders wilden heen varen. Ik had en heb een zwak voor dit nummer maar ik heb eigenlijk geen idee waar het over gaat, of waar ze heen gaan.
Seventy-three men sailed up
From the San Francisco Bay
Rolled off of their ship, and here’s what they had to say
“We’re callin’ everyone to ride along to another shore
We can laugh our lives away and be free once more”
But no one heard them callin’
No one came at all
‘Cause they were too busy watchin’ those old raindrops fall
As a storm was blowin’ out on the peaceful sea
Seventy-three men sailing off to history
Ride, captain ride upon your mystery ship
Be amazed at the friends you have here on your trip
Ride captain ride upon your mystery ship
On your way to a world that others might have missed
Seventy-three men sailed up from the San Francisco Bay
Got off the ship, and here’s what they had to say
“We’re callin’ everyone to ride along to another shore
We can laugh our lives away and be free once more”
Ride, captain ride upon your mystery ship
Be amazed at the friends you have here on your trip
Ride captain ride upon your mystery ship
On your way to a world that others might have missed
Ride, captain ride upon your mystery ship
Be amazed at the friends you have here on your trip
Ride, captain, ride, 1970
