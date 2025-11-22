Weg uit San Francisco

San Francisco, daar moet je heen, al dan niet met een bloemetje in je haar. Blues Image had een hit (hun enige) met een nummer over 73 mannen die elders wilden heen varen. Ik had en heb een zwak voor dit nummer maar ik heb eigenlijk geen idee waar het over gaat, of waar ze heen gaan.

Seventy-three men sailed up

From the San Francisco Bay

Rolled off of their ship, and here’s what they had to say

“We’re callin’ everyone to ride along to another shore

We can laugh our lives away and be free once more”

But no one heard them callin’

No one came at all

‘Cause they were too busy watchin’ those old raindrops fall

As a storm was blowin’ out on the peaceful sea

Seventy-three men sailing off to history

Ride, captain ride upon your mystery ship

Be amazed at the friends you have here on your trip

Ride captain ride upon your mystery ship

On your way to a world that others might have missed

Seventy-three men sailed up from the San Francisco Bay

Got off the ship, and here’s what they had to say

“We’re callin’ everyone to ride along to another shore

We can laugh our lives away and be free once more”

Ride, captain ride upon your mystery ship

Be amazed at the friends you have here on your trip

Ride captain ride upon your mystery ship

On your way to a world that others might have missed

Ride, captain ride upon your mystery ship

Be amazed at the friends you have here on your trip



Ride, captain, ride, 1970

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Atco / Atlantic – Cash Box, July 4, 1970; page 197, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=145435983