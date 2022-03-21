Wees voor eeuwig! Alternatieve 1721-1740

1721. Music Machine – Talk talk
1722. Lost – Sunflower
1723. Scott Walker – Farmer in the city
1724. Angelo Badalamenti – Twin Peaks Theme
1725. CAN – Paperhouse
1726. The Roots & Bilal – It ain’t fair
1727. Animals – Baby let me take you home
1728. Common – Be
1729. Don Covay – See saw
1730. Common & Dwele – The people
1731. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings –What if we all stopped paying taxes
1732. Voices of East Harlem – Cashing in
1733. Jimmy Cliff – Give and take
1734. Impressions – You’ve been cheatin’
1735. Little Village – Do you want my job?
1736. Van der Graaf Generator – Refugees
1737. Dalis Car – His car
1738. Los Zafiros – He venido
1739. Ghetto Brothers – Girl from the mountain
1740. Richard Rodgers – The carousel waltz