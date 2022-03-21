Wees voor eeuwig! Alternatieve 1721-1740

1721. Music Machine – Talk talk
1722. Lost – Sunflower


1723. Scott Walker – Farmer in the city
1724. Angelo Badalamenti – Twin Peaks Theme


1725. CAN – Paperhouse
1726. The Roots & Bilal – It ain’t fair


1727. Animals – Baby let me take you home
1728. Common – Be


1729. Don Covay – See saw
1730. Common & Dwele – The people


1731. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings –What if we all stopped paying taxes
1732. Voices of East Harlem – Cashing in


1733. Jimmy Cliff – Give and take
1734. Impressions – You’ve been cheatin’


1735. Little Village – Do you want my job?
1736. Van der Graaf Generator – Refugees


1737. Dalis Car – His car
1738. Los Zafiros – He venido


1739. Ghetto Brothers – Girl from the mountain
1740. Richard Rodgers – The carousel waltz

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.