Moderne gospel van de hand van Tom Waits, niet iemand van wie je dat meteen verwacht. De song was het muzikale thema van The Wire, één van de beste tv-series ooit. De mooiste versie is die van The Blind Boys of Alabama, maar het origineel is evenmin te versmaden. Voor de boodschap van de song geldt hetzelfde: geloof is mooi, maar zonder daden is het betekenisloos. You got to keep the devil/Way down in the hole.
You gotta watch your back
Well I beg your pardon
Walk the straight and narrow track
If you walk with Jesus
He’s gonna save your soul
You got to keep the devil
Way down in the holeHe’s got the fire and the fury
At his command
Well, you don’t have to worry
If you hold on to Jesus’ hand
We’ll all be safe from Satan
When the thunder rolls
We just got to keep the devil
Way down in the hole
All the angels sing
About Jesus’ mighty sword
And they’ll shield you with their wings
Keep you close to the Lord
Don’t pay heed to temptation
For his hands are so cold
You gotta help me keep the Devil
Way down in the hole
Down in the hole
Down in the hole
Down in the hole
Down in the hole
Down in the hole
You gotta help me keep the Devil
Down in the hole
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6175311