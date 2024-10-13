Moderne gospel van de hand van Tom Waits, niet iemand van wie je dat meteen verwacht. De song was het muzikale thema van The Wire, één van de beste tv-series ooit. De mooiste versie is die van The Blind Boys of Alabama, maar het origineel is evenmin te versmaden. Voor de boodschap van de song geldt hetzelfde: geloof is mooi, maar zonder daden is het betekenisloos. You got to keep the devil/Way down in the hole.

When you walk through the garden

You gotta watch your back

Well I beg your pardon

Walk the straight and narrow track

If you walk with Jesus

He’s gonna save your soul

You got to keep the devil

Way down in the hole

He’s got the fire and the fury

At his command

Well, you don’t have to worry

If you hold on to Jesus’ handWe’ll all be safe from SatanWhen the thunder rollsWe just got to keep the devilWay down in the hole

All the angels sing

About Jesus’ mighty sword

And they’ll shield you with their wings

Keep you close to the Lord

Don’t pay heed to temptation

For his hands are so cold

You gotta help me keep the Devil

Way down in the hole

Down in the hole

Down in the hole

Down in the hole

Down in the hole

Down in the hole

You gotta help me keep the Devil

Down in the hole