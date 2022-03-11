Water, melk en alcohol. Alternatieve 1521-1540

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1521. Art Ensemble of Chicago – Immm
1522. Tom Waits – Somewhere


1523. Frank Zappa – Peaches en Regalia
1524. Coleman Hawkins & Ben Webster – Rosita


1525. Loudon Wainwright III – Nocturnal Stumblebutt
1526. Protomartyr – Pontiac 87


1527. Heron Oblivion – Rama
1528. Guided by Voices – I am a tree


1529. New Bomb Turks – Mr. Suit
1530. Mark Lanagan – Where did you sleep last night?


1531. Link Wray – I got to ramble
1532. Tina Turner – Steel claw


1533. Graham Parker & the Rumour – Don’t ask me questions
1534. Bombino – Amidinine


1535. Elvis Costello & the Attractions – Oliver’s Army
1536. Tony Joe WHite – Closer to the truth


1537. Professor Longhair – Mardi Gras in New Orleans
1538. Fela Kuti –Water no get enemy


1539. Woody Guthrie – Tear the fascists down
1540. Dr. Feelgood – Milk and alcohol

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.