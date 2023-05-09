Wat weten we van de Texaanse naziterrorist?

Er is inmiddels meer bekend over Mauricio Garcia, de nazi die zaterdag in Allen, Texas acht mensen doodschoot. Hij was actief op het Russische sociale netwerk OK.ru, waar hij zich naast het verspreiden van complottheorieën onledig hield met tieren tegen Joden, migranten en vrouwen die hem niet zagen staan. Garcia plaatste ook een aantal foto’s van zijn getatoueerde bovenlichaam dat rijkelijk voorzien was van SS-runen en hakenkruizen.

Brandon Zadrozny van NBC plaatste op Twitter een kort draadje van hetgeen bekend is over Garcia. Hier te lezen. Hieronder alvast een voorproefje:

His postings were all over the place. A hodgepodge of hate seemingly honed by years on incel forums, hate sites like 4chan, and a media diet including white nationalist Nick Fuentes. There’s a lot going on here. But here’s all you really need to know. https://t.co/hXpkIQyaKz pic.twitter.com/IYQv0gcaC6 — Brandy Zadrozny (@BrandyZadrozny) May 8, 2023



Uiteraard is extreemrechts in ontkenningsmodus, wat op Twitter tot hilarische taferelen leidde:

it is very simple the guy on the left isn’t & never was the shooter. no actual legitimate media outlet ever posted the photo of the guy with the neck tattoo. you and your idiot right wing buddies ID’d the wrong guy & spread it. why are you all so stupidhttps://t.co/Iiv5UFF3Xj — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) May 8, 2023



Inmiddels heeft men er zelfs nog een schepje bovenop gegooid:

Unfortunately we’re all familiar enough with this website and mass shootings to know that the worst people on this website immediately cried conspiracy and started posting false or misleading information to deny his far right leaks, which they felt defensive over for some reason. pic.twitter.com/7es4KsPQe5 — Eliot Higgins (@EliotHiggins) May 9, 2023

Waarom had Garcia een account op een Russisch netwerk dat op sterven na dood is? Waarschijnlijk omdat hij het account gebruikte als dagboek. Dat was niet goed mogelijk op Twitter en FB, waar hij regelmatig tegen een tijdelijke schorsing aanliep. Ook Twitter heeft nog énige grenzen, het posten van hakenkruizen gaat zelfs Elon Musk vooralsnog te ver. Een uitgebreid verslag + analyse van hetgeen Garcia op zijn account plaatste vind je hier.

Overigens gaan bij sommige passages de rillingen over je rug:

You loser’s will never kill me. I’m like Michael Myers or ghost face now. Dahmer the Bogeyman

I would rather rot in hell then continue living in this upside down clown world.

I prepare for the noble war. I’m calm, i know the secret. I know whats coming and i know noone can stop me not even myself. I kill people i like. Some of them beg for their life. I don’t feel sad. I don’t feel anything.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Mauricio Garcia, selfie van zijn OK.ru account