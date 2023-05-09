Wat weten we van de Texaanse naziterrorist?

Pyt van der Galiën

Er is inmiddels meer bekend over Mauricio Garcia, de nazi die zaterdag in Allen, Texas acht mensen doodschoot. Hij was actief op het Russische sociale netwerk OK.ru, waar hij zich naast het verspreiden van complottheorieën onledig hield met tieren tegen Joden, migranten en vrouwen die hem niet zagen staan. Garcia plaatste ook een aantal foto’s van zijn getatoueerde bovenlichaam dat rijkelijk voorzien was van SS-runen en hakenkruizen.

Brandon Zadrozny van NBC plaatste op Twitter een kort draadje van hetgeen bekend is over Garcia. Hier te lezen. Hieronder alvast een voorproefje:


Uiteraard is extreemrechts in ontkenningsmodus, wat op Twitter tot hilarische taferelen leidde:


Inmiddels heeft men er zelfs nog een schepje bovenop gegooid:

Waarom had Garcia een account op een Russisch netwerk dat op sterven na dood is? Waarschijnlijk omdat hij het account gebruikte als dagboek. Dat was niet goed mogelijk op Twitter en FB, waar hij regelmatig tegen een tijdelijke schorsing aanliep. Ook Twitter heeft nog énige grenzen, het posten van hakenkruizen gaat zelfs Elon Musk vooralsnog te ver. Een uitgebreid verslag + analyse van hetgeen Garcia op zijn account plaatste vind je hier.

Overigens gaan bij sommige passages de rillingen over je rug:

You loser’s will never kill me. I’m like Michael Myers or ghost face now. Dahmer the Bogeyman

I would rather rot in hell then continue living in this upside down clown world.

I prepare for the noble war. I’m calm, i know the secret. I know whats coming and i know noone can stop me not even myself. I kill people i like. Some of them beg for their life. I don’t feel sad. I don’t feel anything.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Mauricio Garcia, selfie van zijn OK.ru account

 

 

