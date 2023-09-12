Wat doen we nog alsof

12 september – ik kwam terug van de rampzalige laatste keer in de stad aan de Waal, met een treurig retourkaartje (dat had je toen, jongelui – ja, de toean besar weet dat wel).

Ik ga het er niet over hebben, heb de charts van de week van toen bekeken en de keus was snel gemaakt.

I just found out the name of your best friend

You been talkin’ about yourself again

And no one seems to share your views

Why doesn’t everybody listen to you kid?

How come you never really seem to get through, is it you?

Talk about yourself again, you

Talk about yourself

Always you, you, you

Talk about yourself again

She’s on a holiday

She’s got her summer frock on

Suck on an ice cream

It’s meltin’ in the hot sun

First date’s made you pray for more

I wanted you, wanted

Everybody knows the score

I wanted you, wanted

What are we pretendin’ for?

Let’s talk about ourselves on the floor

Let’s talk about yourselves, nothing more i promise

Talk about ourselves again

I just found out the name of your best friend

Talk, talk, talk about yourself again

Yes i just found out the name of your best friend

I just found out the name of your best friend

You been talkin’ about yourself again

And no one seems to share your views

Why doesn’t anybody listen to you kid?

How come you never really seem to get through, is it you?

Talk about yourself again, you

Talk about yourself

Always you, you, you

Talk about yourself again

Again, again, again, again

I just found out the name of your best friend

Just found out the name of your best friend

I just found out the name of your best friend

I just found out the name of your best friend

Just found out the name of your best friend

I just found out the name of your best friend

Just found out the name of your best friend

I just found out the name of your best friend



Best friend, The Beat, 1980

2-tone girl videostill